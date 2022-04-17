Motorin’: Florida Panthers 6, Detroit Red Wings 1

For the first 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings gave the Florida Panthers all they could handle.

And then the Panthers handled things.

The Panthers rolled to their 10th consecutive victory Sunday, scoring four goals in the second period as they blew out Detroit with a 6-1 victory.

Florida is now two wins away from tying the franchise winning streak record set by the 2015-16 team.

The Panthers, who are also close to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, visit the Islanders on Tuesday and play host to the Red Wings on Thursday night.

One streak did end Sunday as Jonathan Huberdeau’s point streak is done at 13 games.

He ends up five games back of Mike Hoffman for the franchise record.

The Panthers were outshot 13-12 in the first period and came into the second killing off the remainder of a Sasha Barkov penalty.

But things quickly turned around.

Florida opened the scoring at 4:02 of the period when Barkov slid a perfect cross-ice pass that Anthony Duclair one-timed past Alex Nedeljkovic.

Just over two minutes later, Florida made it 2-0 on a Sam Reinhart shot kicked off by a nice puck-digging play from Petteri Lindbohm who got it to Mason Marchment.

It stayed 2-0 for a while as goalie Spencer Knight continued to keep an aggressive Detroit team off the scoreboard — and within a span of 28 seconds, the Panthers all but ended this one.

Anton Lundell got Florida’s third goal of the night by following up a Reinhart rebound at 14:23.

On the ensuing shift, Maxim Mamin got his second in as many games by scoring a pretty goal off a sweet saucer pass from Eetu Luostarinen to make it 4-0.

The Panthers kept coming in the third period and got their 12th shorthanded goal of the season on a beautiful play from Barkov.

On a penalty kill, Barkov stole the puck at center ice and started heading south. With Rookie of the Year candidate Mo Seider draped all over him, Barkov somehow continued to not only continue possession, but slid the puck behind his legs to Lundell who was trailing.

Lundell then tapped the puck into the net for a 5-0 lead.

Florida’s 12 shorthanded goals is second-most in the league, one back of Toronto.

Knight’s shutout bid came to an end with 7:56 left when Pius Suter scored on Detroit’s 31st shot of the night.

Just over a minute later, Gus Forsling scored his sixth goal of the month on a one-timer from 30 feet out off a pass from Claude Giroux.

GR’S THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anton Lundell, Florida

2. Spencer Knight, Florida

3. Sasha Barkov, Florida

