Cup Final Game 2: Panthers at Oilers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting

The Florida Panthers did not have much time to absorb their opening loss to the Edmonton Oilers what with Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at 8.

The Panthers, who led 3-1 early in the second period of Game 1, lost 4-3 in overtime.

Not much is going to change for the Panthers: Coach Paul Maurice said the lineup would remain the same as far as personnel goes.

There will be one change, however, with Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues flipping spots in the top-6.

“We’re a very mentally strong group, so I’d say it’s probably more technical than mental,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’ve got a lot of battle scars on us from the last few years, and we’ve been through way worse than just [Game 1]. We can be better, we can adjust a few things and come out and try to get a win here, get some momentum going back home.”

The Panthers beat the Oilers in 7 games in last year’s Cup Final — and never trailed in the series.

Edmonton lost the first three games of the 2024 Cup Final before storming back to tie the series going into Game 7.

“I think it’s important you reset,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “No matter what happens, whether we won 6-1 or lost 5-0 or win the first game, second game, it’s important that we shut it off. We enjoy or learn from that last game, but we know the opponent is going to be playing better or changing their systems or their focus or something.

“We just have to be prepared to play the best we can.”

SCF GAME 2: PANTHERS @ OILERS

The Panthers will be without AJ Greer again tonight due to the lower-body injury he has been dealing with since the Carolina series. Jesper Boqvist plays again tonight.

again tonight due to the lower-body injury he has been dealing with since the Carolina series. plays again tonight. How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner .

It’s vs. . NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $115 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Edmonton is now -200 to win the Cup.

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $115 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Edmonton is now -200 to win the Cup.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS

Edmonton Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: AJ Greer (lower body)

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-0) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry

91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen

21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak

96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg

74 Stuart Skinner

30 Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)