2025 Stanley Cup Final
Cup Final Game 2: Panthers at Oilers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting
The Florida Panthers did not have much time to absorb their opening loss to the Edmonton Oilers what with Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at 8.
The Panthers, who led 3-1 early in the second period of Game 1, lost 4-3 in overtime.
Not much is going to change for the Panthers: Coach Paul Maurice said the lineup would remain the same as far as personnel goes.
There will be one change, however, with Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues flipping spots in the top-6.
“We’re a very mentally strong group, so I’d say it’s probably more technical than mental,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’ve got a lot of battle scars on us from the last few years, and we’ve been through way worse than just [Game 1]. We can be better, we can adjust a few things and come out and try to get a win here, get some momentum going back home.”
The Panthers beat the Oilers in 7 games in last year’s Cup Final — and never trailed in the series.
Edmonton lost the first three games of the 2024 Cup Final before storming back to tie the series going into Game 7.
“I think it’s important you reset,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “No matter what happens, whether we won 6-1 or lost 5-0 or win the first game, second game, it’s important that we shut it off. We enjoy or learn from that last game, but we know the opponent is going to be playing better or changing their systems or their focus or something.
“We just have to be prepared to play the best we can.”
SCF GAME 2: PANTHERS @ OILERS
- The Panthers will be without AJ Greer again tonight due to the lower-body injury he has been dealing with since the Carolina series. Jesper Boqvist plays again tonight.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $115 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Edmonton is now -200 to win the Cup.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Edmonton Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, -250); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 OT; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: AJ Greer (lower body)
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-0) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry
91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen
21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson
14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard
25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak
96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)