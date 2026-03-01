Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Islanders: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers are back on the road tonight, opening a run of four games in the next six days against the New York Islanders at Belmont Park.
Still eight points out of a playoff spot, the Panthers appear to be getting a key piece to their lineup back.
Coach Paul Maurice said after the morning skate in New York City that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be a game-time decision tonight against the Islanders.
Kulikov will likely return to replace Uvis Balinskis whom Maurice said is day-to-day after getting hurt during the first period of Friday’s loss to the Sabres.
Jesper Boqvist will return to the lineup and center the fourth line.
Kulikov has been out since injuring his shoulder in Florida’s second game of the season against the Flyers.
NOTES: PANTHERS at ISLANDERS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; David Rittich is expected to start for the Islanders after yesterday’s OT win in Columbus.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will not be on local television tonight with the game on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ — but not Panthers+. The local broadcast returns on Tuesday in Newark.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $130 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 60
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS
- When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: UBS Arena, Long Island
- National TV: ESPN
- National Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Islanders: Sunday; March 28. At Florida: Panthers 4, Islanders 1 (Dec. 2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Panthers lead 60-35-11, 8 ties
- Next Up for the Panthers: Tuesday at New Jersey Devils, 7 (TNT/Scripps)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-26-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
15 Sandis Vilmanis // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 10 A.J. Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Luke Kunin, Toby Bjornfot
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (lower body)
PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-21-5) LINES
81 Ondrej Palat // 14 Bo Horvat // 13 Mathew Barzal
29 Jonathan Drouin // 64 Calum Ritchie // 51 Emil Heineman
27 Anders Lee // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 10 Simon Holmstrom
32 Kyle MacLean // 53 Casey Cizikas // 16 Marc Gatcomb
48 Matthew Schaefer // 6 Ryan Pulock
3 Adam Pelech // 77 Tony DeAngelo
4 Carson Soucy // 24 Scott Mayfield
33 David Rittich
30 Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+