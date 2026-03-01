Panthers GameDay at Islanders: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are back on the road tonight, opening a run of four games in the next six days against the New York Islanders at Belmont Park.

Still eight points out of a playoff spot, the Panthers appear to be getting a key piece to their lineup back.

Coach Paul Maurice said after the morning skate in New York City that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be a game-time decision tonight against the Islanders.

Kulikov will likely return to replace Uvis Balinskis whom Maurice said is day-to-day after getting hurt during the first period of Friday’s loss to the Sabres.

Jesper Boqvist will return to the lineup and center the fourth line.

Kulikov has been out since injuring his shoulder in Florida’s second game of the season against the Flyers.

NOTES: PANTHERS at ISLANDERS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; David Rittich is expected to start for the Islanders after yesterday’s OT win in Columbus.

is back in net for the Panthers; is expected to start for the Islanders after yesterday’s OT win in Columbus. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will not be on local television tonight with the game on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ — but not Panthers+. The local broadcast returns on Tuesday in Newark.

The Panthers will not be on local television tonight with the game on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ — but not Panthers+. The local broadcast returns on Tuesday in Newark. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $130 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 60

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: UBS Arena, Long Island

National TV: ESPN

ESPN National Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)

MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105) Last Season: Panthers Won 2-1

Panthers Won 2-1 This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Islanders: Sunday; March 28. At Florida: Panthers 4, Islanders 1 (Dec. 2)

Sunday; March 28. All-time Regular Season Series: Panthers lead 60-35-11, 8 ties

Panthers lead 60-35-11, 8 ties Next Up for the Panthers: Tuesday at New Jersey Devils, 7 (TNT/Scripps)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-26-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (lower body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-21-5) LINES

81 Ondrej Palat // 14 Bo Horvat // 13 Mathew Barzal

29 Jonathan Drouin // 64 Calum Ritchie // 51 Emil Heineman

27 Anders Lee // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 10 Simon Holmstrom

32 Kyle MacLean // 53 Casey Cizikas // 16 Marc Gatcomb

48 Matthew Schaefer // 6 Ryan Pulock

3 Adam Pelech // 77 Tony DeAngelo

4 Carson Soucy // 24 Scott Mayfield

33 David Rittich

30 Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)