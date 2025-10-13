Panthers GameDay at Flyers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers will have a new look in net tonight when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7.

Daniil Tarasov, whom the Panthers acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in late June, gets his first start with his new team.

Tarasov was excellent for the Panthers during the preseason and should get a few starts on this five-game road trip which kicks off in Philadelphia.

Tonight is the home opener for the Flyers.

GAMEDAY NOTES: PANTHERS @ FLYERS

The Panthers placed Dmitry Kulikov on IR on Friday with Maurice saying the veteran defenseman will see a doctor tonight before a decision is made on whether he has surgery or rehabs his upper-body injury.

With Kulikov out, Toby Bjornfot was called up from AHL Charlotte.

was called up from AHL Charlotte. The Panthers are one of three teams to defend their Stanley Cup championship with a 3-0 start in the past 25 years. Vegas went 7-0 in 2023.

Starting Goalies: Tarasov gets the call against Dan Vladar .

The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are back on local TV tonight against the Flyers; the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-0-0) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-1-1) LINES

22 Christian Dvorak // 14 Sean Couturier // 39 Matvei Michkov

74 Owen Tippett // 46 Trevor Zegras // 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway

24 Nick Seeler // 6 Travis Sanheim

13 Adam Ginning // 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula // 47 Noah Juulsen

80 Dan Vladar

33 Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)