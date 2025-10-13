Connect with us

Panthers GameDay at Flyers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tarasov panthers
Daniil Tarasov will get his first start for the Florida Panthers tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers will have a new look in net tonight when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7.

Daniil Tarasov, whom the Panthers acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in late June, gets his first start with his new team.

Tarasov was excellent for the Panthers during the preseason and should get a few starts on this five-game road trip which kicks off in Philadelphia.

Tonight is the home opener for the Flyers.

GAMEDAY NOTES: PANTHERS @ FLYERS

  • The Panthers placed Dmitry Kulikov on IR on Friday with Maurice saying the veteran defenseman will see a doctor tonight before a decision is made on whether he has surgery or rehabs his upper-body injury.
  • With Kulikov out, Toby Bjornfot was called up from AHL Charlotte.
  • The Panthers are one of three teams to defend their Stanley Cup championship with a 3-0 start in the past 25 years. Vegas went 7-0 in 2023.
  • Starting Goalies: Tarasov gets the call against Dan Vladar.
  • How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight against the Flyers; the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

PREGAME READING FROM FHN

ON DECK: GAME 4

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-0-0) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-1-1) LINES

22 Christian Dvorak // 14 Sean Couturier // 39 Matvei Michkov

74 Owen Tippett // 46 Trevor Zegras // 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway

24 Nick Seeler // 6 Travis Sanheim

13 Adam Ginning // 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula // 47 Noah Juulsen

80 Dan Vladar

33 Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)

