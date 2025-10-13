Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Flyers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers will have a new look in net tonight when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7.
Daniil Tarasov, whom the Panthers acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in late June, gets his first start with his new team.
Tarasov was excellent for the Panthers during the preseason and should get a few starts on this five-game road trip which kicks off in Philadelphia.
Tonight is the home opener for the Flyers.
GAMEDAY NOTES: PANTHERS @ FLYERS
- The Panthers placed Dmitry Kulikov on IR on Friday with Maurice saying the veteran defenseman will see a doctor tonight before a decision is made on whether he has surgery or rehabs his upper-body injury.
- With Kulikov out, Toby Bjornfot was called up from AHL Charlotte.
- The Panthers are one of three teams to defend their Stanley Cup championship with a 3-0 start in the past 25 years. Vegas went 7-0 in 2023.
- Starting Goalies: Tarasov gets the call against Dan Vladar.
- How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight against the Flyers; the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME 4
FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Xfinity Arena, Philadelphia
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (Oct. 9); Nov. 26; At Philadelphia: Oct 13.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 60-40-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday at Detroit Red Wings, 7 (Local TV)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-0-0) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Toby Bjornfot
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-1-1) LINES
22 Christian Dvorak // 14 Sean Couturier // 39 Matvei Michkov
74 Owen Tippett // 46 Trevor Zegras // 11 Travis Konecny
71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway
24 Nick Seeler // 6 Travis Sanheim
13 Adam Ginning // 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula // 47 Noah Juulsen
80 Dan Vladar
33 Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)
