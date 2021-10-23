Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 5: Lineups, betting odds for Panthers at Flyers
The Florida Panthers are back on the road for just the second time this Saturday as they reunite with Keith Yandle and take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Florida, of course, is unbeaten through its first four games for the first time in franchise history.
The best start in franchise history was in 1996 when the defending Eastern Conference champs went 8-0-4 (those four are ties, not OT/SO losses) so the Panthers have some work to do to match that kind of hot start.
But, as we saw last season, this team is capable of going on a nice run to start a season.
The weird and wacky 2021 season started off with Florida going 6-0-2 before somehow getting smoked 4-1 in Detroit.
The Panthers did not practice on Friday, deciding just to fly up to Philly so everyone could meet up with Yandle and tell some stories and eat some cheesesteaks (we assume).
OK, Joel Quenneville was probably just giving them a reprieve what with the schedule starting to ramp up a bit.
Starting tonight, Florida will have five games in the next seven days — with three of them away from Sunrise.
Next weekend, the Panthers have a back-to-back in Detroit and Boston.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the start tonight after getting his 300th NHL victory on Thursday night as the Panthers beat the Avs 4-1.
Bobrovsky’s first NHL win came as a member of the Flyers as he made 29 saves in a 3-2 win over the host Penguins in what was not only his NHL debut, but the first game at Pittsburgh’s new Consol Energy Center on Oct. 7, 2010.
What did the Penguins think of Bobrovsky way back then?
“To be honest, I’d never even heard his name,” defenseman Zbynek Michalek said after the loss.
Per Steve Goldstein, the Panthers are running the same lines as they did Thursday against the Avalanche with Bobrovsky in net.
I would expect that Spencer Knight gets the start Monday against visiting Arizona and again one of the back-to-backs (Boston?) next weekend.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia
- TV/STREAMING: Bally Sports Florida
- RADIO: 99.9 FM-2
- 2021 regular season series: Did not play
- All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 55-34-5, 7 ties
- Odds via Bovada.lv: Florida (PL -1.5 +165) — (ML -145) — U/O 6.5
- Up next: Arizona at Florida, Monday, 7; Philadelphia at Edmonton, Wednesday, 9
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 74 Owen Tippett
17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
77 Frank Vatrano // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist
52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad
42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas
44 Kevin Connauton // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Joe Thornton, Ryan Lomberg, Chase Priskie
Injured: Noel Acciari, Markus Nutivaara, Olli Juolevi
PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINEUP
28 Claude Giroux // 14 Sean Couturier // 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee // 19 Derick Brassard // 89 Cam Atkinson
23 Oskar Lindblom // 21 Scott Laughton // 25 James van Riemsdyk
62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel // 11 Nate Thompson // 17 Zach MacEwen
9 Ivan Provorov // 61 Justin Braun
6 Travis Sanheim // 70 Rasmus Ristolainen
3 Keith Yandle // 24 Nick Seeler
79 Carter Hart
35 Martin Jones
