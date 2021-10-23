GameDay No. 5: Lineups, betting odds for Panthers at Flyers

The Florida Panthers are back on the road for just the second time this Saturday as they reunite with Keith Yandle and take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Florida, of course, is unbeaten through its first four games for the first time in franchise history.

The best start in franchise history was in 1996 when the defending Eastern Conference champs went 8-0-4 (those four are ties, not OT/SO losses) so the Panthers have some work to do to match that kind of hot start.

But, as we saw last season, this team is capable of going on a nice run to start a season.

The weird and wacky 2021 season started off with Florida going 6-0-2 before somehow getting smoked 4-1 in Detroit.

The Panthers did not practice on Friday, deciding just to fly up to Philly so everyone could meet up with Yandle and tell some stories and eat some cheesesteaks (we assume).

OK, Joel Quenneville was probably just giving them a reprieve what with the schedule starting to ramp up a bit.

Starting tonight, Florida will have five games in the next seven days — with three of them away from Sunrise.

Next weekend, the Panthers have a back-to-back in Detroit and Boston.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the start tonight after getting his 300th NHL victory on Thursday night as the Panthers beat the Avs 4-1.

Bobrovsky’s first NHL win came as a member of the Flyers as he made 29 saves in a 3-2 win over the host Penguins in what was not only his NHL debut, but the first game at Pittsburgh’s new Consol Energy Center on Oct. 7, 2010.

What did the Penguins think of Bobrovsky way back then?

“To be honest, I’d never even heard his name,” defenseman Zbynek Michalek said after the loss.

Per Steve Goldstein, the Panthers are running the same lines as they did Thursday against the Avalanche with Bobrovsky in net.

I would expect that Spencer Knight gets the start Monday against visiting Arizona and again one of the back-to-backs (Boston?) next weekend.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia

TV/STREAMING: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida RADIO: 99.9 FM-2

99.9 FM-2 2021 regular season series: Did not play

All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 55-34-5, 7 ties

Philadelphia leads 55-34-5, 7 ties Odds via Bovada.lv: Florida (PL -1.5 +165) — (ML -145) — U/O 6.5

Florida (PL -1.5 +165) — (ML -145) — U/O 6.5 Up next: Arizona at Florida, Monday, 7; Philadelphia at Edmonton, Wednesday, 9

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 74 Owen Tippett

17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

77 Frank Vatrano // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

44 Kevin Connauton // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Joe Thornton, Ryan Lomberg, Chase Priskie

Injured: Noel Acciari, Markus Nutivaara, Olli Juolevi

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINEUP

28 Claude Giroux // 14 Sean Couturier // 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee // 19 Derick Brassard // 89 Cam Atkinson

23 Oskar Lindblom // 21 Scott Laughton // 25 James van Riemsdyk

62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel // 11 Nate Thompson // 17 Zach MacEwen

9 Ivan Provorov // 61 Justin Braun

6 Travis Sanheim // 70 Rasmus Ristolainen

3 Keith Yandle // 24 Nick Seeler

79 Carter Hart

35 Martin Jones