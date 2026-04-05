The Florida Panthers are back in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins today and, yes, we said the same thing yesterday.
Groundhog Day was in February, but since Punxsutawney Phil is located just about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, we can celebrate all over again today.
Yes, the Panthers and Penguins meet again less than 24 hours after they met on Saturday.
It was a game the Panthers would really rather not remember.
The Penguins led 2-0 early before the Panthers rallied to tie it on goals from A.J. Greer and Seth Jones.
Then came the nightmare second.
Pittsburgh scored early in the period to make it 3-2 before the floodgates opened. The Penguins scored six in the second, eventually pulling out a 9-4 win.
The loss officially eliminated the Panthers from playoff contention.
Do you ever have déjà vu?
The Panthers hope today is not a repeat of Saturday.
NOTES: PANTHERS at PENGUINS II
- Dmitry Kulikov is back in the lineup after breaking his nose off a deflected puck last week against the Senators. He has missed the past two games.
- If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you will not have access to today’s game unless things change. On Tuesday, the media giant knocked off all Scripps-owned stations nationwide — including in the middle of Florida’s 6-3 win against the Senators.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will start Daniil Tarasov today after he played the second half of yesterday’s game out of the bullpen. Stuart Skinner had yesterday off, but the former Oilers goalie goes today for the Penguins.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Penguins are heavy favorites today at -250 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will pull the upset, a $100 bet pays $190.
ON DECK: GAME No. 77
FLORIDA PANTHERS at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
- When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
- Where: PPG Arena, Pittsburgh
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Penguins Favored: MoneyLine (-250); Puck Line -1.5 (-105); O/U 6.5 (-130/+105)
- Season Series (Penguins Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Penguins 5, Panthers 3 (Oct. 23). At Pittsburgh: Penguins 9, Panthers 4 (Saturday); Sunday.
- Last Season: Panthers won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Penguins lead 59-39-9, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (37-36-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer
18 Noah Gregor // 92 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist
25 Nolan Foote // 79 Cole Schwindt // 29 Vinnie Hinostroza
42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning
6 Donovan Sebrango // 3 Seth Jones
22 Toby Bjornfot // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Mikulas Hovorka, Cole Reinhardt, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (39-22-16) LINES
59 Egor Chinakhov // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust
18 Tommy Novak // 81 Ben Kindel // 71 Evgeni Malkin
39 Anthony Mantha // 67 Rikard Rakell // 16 Justin Brazeau
25 Elmer Soderblom // 19 Connor Dewar // 55 Noel Acciari
28 Parker Wotherspoon // 65 Erik Karlsson
49 Samuel Girard // 58 Kris Letang
5 Ryan Shea // 75 Connor Clifton
74 Stuart Skinner
37 Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Avery Hayes
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)