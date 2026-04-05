The Florida Panthers are back in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins today and, yes, we said the same thing yesterday.

Groundhog Day was in February, but since Punxsutawney Phil is located just about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, we can celebrate all over again today.

Yes, the Panthers and Penguins meet again less than 24 hours after they met on Saturday.

It was a game the Panthers would really rather not remember.

The Penguins led 2-0 early before the Panthers rallied to tie it on goals from A.J. Greer and Seth Jones.

Then came the nightmare second.

Pittsburgh scored early in the period to make it 3-2 before the floodgates opened. The Penguins scored six in the second, eventually pulling out a 9-4 win.

The loss officially eliminated the Panthers from playoff contention.

Do you ever have déjà vu?

The Panthers hope today is not a repeat of Saturday.

NOTES: PANTHERS at PENGUINS II

Dmitry Kulikov is back in the lineup after breaking his nose off a deflected puck last week against the Senators. He has missed the past two games.

is back in the lineup after breaking his nose off a deflected puck last week against the Senators. He has missed the past two games. If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you will not have access to today’s game unless things change. On Tuesday, the media giant knocked off all Scripps-owned stations nationwide — including in the middle of Florida’s 6-3 win against the Senators.

Starting Goalies: The Panthers will start Daniil Tarasov today after he played the second half of yesterday’s game out of the bullpen. Stuart Skinner had yesterday off, but the former Oilers goalie goes today for the Penguins.

The Panthers will start today after he played the second half of yesterday’s game out of the bullpen. had yesterday off, but the former Oilers goalie goes today for the Penguins. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Penguins are heavy favorites today at -250 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will pull the upset, a $100 bet pays $190.

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (37-36-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer

18 Noah Gregor // 92 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist

25 Nolan Foote // 79 Cole Schwindt // 29 Vinnie Hinostroza

42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning

6 Donovan Sebrango // 3 Seth Jones

22 Toby Bjornfot // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mikulas Hovorka, Cole Reinhardt, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (39-22-16) LINES

59 Egor Chinakhov // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

18 Tommy Novak // 81 Ben Kindel // 71 Evgeni Malkin

39 Anthony Mantha // 67 Rikard Rakell // 16 Justin Brazeau

25 Elmer Soderblom // 19 Connor Dewar // 55 Noel Acciari

28 Parker Wotherspoon // 65 Erik Karlsson

49 Samuel Girard // 58 Kris Letang

5 Ryan Shea // 75 Connor Clifton

74 Stuart Skinner

37 Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Avery Hayes

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)