Things have not gone easy for either the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

Soon, it will be over.

For the Panthers, they will have an offseason of recharging and recovery. With at least 12 players out tonight, Florida will have a much different lineup when the next season begins than they do right now.

Florida plans on contending again when the new league calendar flips.

The Maple Leafs are looking for a new GM and perhaps a new coach.

The two teams are looking at very different summers — and could really use a loss tonight to help keep important first-round draft picks. If Toronto’s pick is outside of the top-5, it goes to the Bruins; Florida’s pick needs to be inside the top-10 or it goes to the Blackhawks.

”Nothing is permanent in this league,’’ Paul Maurice said today. “You can win the Stanley Cup and miss the playoffs by a hundred miles. We’re going prove that this year. But we’re going to try and win it next year.’’

Wilmer Skoog could get into the lineup tonight and become the seventh player to make their NHL debut with the Panthers this season after being recalled from Charlotte.

Maurice would not say who was coming out of the lineup, but we will guess Jesper Boqvist.

Why?

He hasn’t had a day off in a while, has no ties to Toronto, and scored a goal in his last game out which makes him red-hot in a game where the Panthers need ice cold.

But that’s just an absolute guess.

The lines listed below will be updated later tonight.

Maurice said there are a couple of game-time decisions — “I’m not trying to hide ‘em’’ — with a “few guys who have just been staying in the lineup.’’

”There are a couple of guys,’’ Maurice continued, “I am not sure about.’’

NOTES: PANTHERS at MAPLE LEAFS

How much money is out of the Panthers lineup right now? More than any of us have, that’s for sure.

More than any of us have, that’s for sure. If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you will not have access to today’s game unless things change. Last Tuesday, the media giant knocked off all Scripps-owned stations nationwide — including in the middle of Florida’s 6-3 win against the Senators last week.

last week. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Daniil Tarasov back in net. Joseph Woll goes for the Leafs.

The Panthers will have back in net. goes for the Leafs. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV today. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Leafs are slight favorites today at -130 on the money line with the local book seemingly not knowing which way to go here and just giving the edge to the home team. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays $110.

ON DECK: GAME No. 80

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (37-38-4, 78) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

32 Wilmer Skoog // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer

79 Cole Schwindt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 18 Noah Gregor

29 Cole Reinhardt // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza

42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning

6 Donovan Sebrango // 54 Ludvig Jansson

22 Toby Bjornfot // 4 Marek Alscher

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk, Nolan Foote, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (32-33-14, 78) LINES

63 Matias Maccelli // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander

53 Easton Cowan // 11 Max Domi // 23 Matthew Knies

18 Steven Lorentz // 43 Luke Haymes // 89 Nicholas Robertson

61 Michael Pezzetta // 26 Jacob Quillan // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

22 Jake McCabe // 28 Troy Stecher

2 Simon Benoit // 76 William Villeneuve

60 Joseph Woll

70 Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Ryan Tverberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)