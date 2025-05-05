2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 1 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers may be the defending Stanley Cup champions and have been seemingly picked by all the pundits to beat the Maple Leafs in their second-round playoff series, but Matthew Tkachuk says his team has that underdog mentality.
Toronto did win the Atlantic Division championship this season despite losing three of four to the Panthers during the regular season.
The best-of-7 series begins tonight in Toronto at 8 p.m.
“We’re on the road here to start, so they obviously had a better year than we did,’’ Tkachuk said after Monday’s morning skate. “We’re going to relish that role.’’
Tkachuk, who missed most of the past two days of practice in Fort Lauderdale, will be in the lineup tonight.
GAME 1: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet and CBC in Canada.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-130) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $130 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-130); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-105/-115)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday @Toronto, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (0-0) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 29 Pontus Holmberg // 11 Max Domi
19 Calle Jarnkrok // 24 Scott Laughton // 18 Steven Lorentz
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
41 Anthony Stolarz
60 Joseph Woll
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Greer over Mackie again?