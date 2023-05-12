2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Round 2, Game No. 5: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Maple Leafs
The Florida Panthers are back in Toronto with a second chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win over the Maple Leafs.
Florida holds a 3-1 series lead after losing 2-1 on home ice Wednesday night in Sunrise.
The Panthers are riding a five-game road winning streak into tonight’s game after winning their final three games in Boston during the opening round and winning the first two games of this series in Toronto.
The starting goalies will be the same as in Game 4: Florida will go with Sergei Bobrovsky and Toronto counters with rookie Joseph Woll.
Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. on TNT.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS (WC2) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2)
GAME 5 (Florida Leads 3-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Maple Leafs Favored: Money Line (-170); Puck line (-1.5, +140); Over/Under 6.5 (-125/+105). Series: Florida -425/+325.
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Florida 4, @Toronto 2; Game 2: Florida 3, @Toronto 2; Game 3: @Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT); Game 4: Toronto 2, @Florida 1; Game 5: Friday at Toronto (TNT), 7; Game 6*: Sunday, May 14 at Florida (TBA); Game 7*:May 16 at Toronto (TNT). (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Tampa Bay 4-2; Florida d. Boston 4-3
- Season Series (Toronto won 3-1): Maple Leafs 5, @Panthers 4 OT (Jan. 17); @Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 2 (Mar. 23); Panthers 3, @Maple Leafs 2 OT (March 29); Maple Leafs 2, @Panthers 1 OT (April 10)
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 48-36-7, 7 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
22 Zac Dalpe // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Scratched: Mike Benning, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Connor Bunnaman, Grigori Denisenko, Patrick Giles, Mack Guzda, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Mackie Samsoskevich, Calle Sjalin
Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Ryan Lomberg (hand)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP
19 Calle Jarnkrok // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
15 Alexander Kerfoot // 91 John Tavares //88 William Nylander
58 Michael Bunting // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 52 Noel Acciari
24 Zach Auston-Reese // 64 David Kampf //28 Sam Lafferty
44 Morgan Reilly // 2 Luke Schenn
3 Justin Holl // 78 T.J. Brodie
22 Jake McCabe // 37 Timothy Liljegren
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray