Round 2, Game No. 5: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers are back in Toronto with a second chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win over the Maple Leafs.

Florida holds a 3-1 series lead after losing 2-1 on home ice Wednesday night in Sunrise.

The Panthers are riding a five-game road winning streak into tonight’s game after winning their final three games in Boston during the opening round and winning the first two games of this series in Toronto.

The starting goalies will be the same as in Game 4: Florida will go with Sergei Bobrovsky and Toronto counters with rookie Joseph Woll.

Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. on TNT.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS (WC2) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2)

GAME 5 (Florida Leads 3-1)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

22 Zac Dalpe // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Scratched: Mike Benning, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Connor Bunnaman, Grigori Denisenko, Patrick Giles, Mack Guzda, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Mackie Samsoskevich, Calle Sjalin

Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Ryan Lomberg (hand)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

19 Calle Jarnkrok // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

15 Alexander Kerfoot // 91 John Tavares //88 William Nylander

58 Michael Bunting // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 52 Noel Acciari

24 Zach Auston-Reese // 64 David Kampf //28 Sam Lafferty

44 Morgan Reilly // 2 Luke Schenn

3 Justin Holl // 78 T.J. Brodie

22 Jake McCabe // 37 Timothy Liljegren

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray