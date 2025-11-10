Late Night Panthers in Vegas: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers wrap up their four-game road trip today in a familiar place, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 off the strip.

The Panthers, of course, lost the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Golden Knights.

Florida has certainly remembered, winning four of the five games since Game 5 — including 3-0 in Sunrise a few weeks ago.

The Panthers are 1-2-0 on this road trip thus far; Vegas started 5-0-2 before losing to the Panthers and has since lost five of the past seven.

“It’s certainly respect,” Paul Maurice said. “You get beat by them and it’s still there, you still remember that series. We remember what it was like to be in here. It was a driver for us. That memory, that pain set us on the course for the next two years.

“We have had really good, hard, low-scoring games that have been good goaltended games. They were not low-event games.

“There are a lot of good players who make plays. They have lost a bunch in a row, we don’t like our road trip so, there’s an edge to both teams.”

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ KNIGHTS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in action after taking Saturday night off against the Sharks. Carl Lindbom goes for Vegas.

is back in action after taking Saturday night off against the Sharks. goes for Vegas. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ and Panthers+.

The Panthers are back on local television tonight. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ and Panthers+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight underdogs (+120) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $100 bet pays $120.

ON DECK: GAME No. 16

FLORIDA PANTHERS at VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (7-7-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-4) LINES

49 Ivan Barbashev // 9 Jack Eichel // 93 Mitch Marner

20 Brandon Saad // 48 Tomas Hertl // 16 Pavel Dorofeyev



19 Reilly Smith // 21 Brett Howden // 55 Keegan Kolesar

23 Cole Reinhardt // 10 Colton Sissons // 26 Alexander Holtz



3 Brayden McNabb // 27 Shea Theodore



15 Noah Hanifin // 2 Zach Whitecloud

5 Jeremy Lauzon // 6 Kaedan Korczak

30 Carl Lindbom

40 Akira Schmid



Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)