Florida Panthers
Late Night Panthers in Vegas: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers wrap up their four-game road trip today in a familiar place, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 off the strip.
The Panthers, of course, lost the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Golden Knights.
Florida has certainly remembered, winning four of the five games since Game 5 — including 3-0 in Sunrise a few weeks ago.
The Panthers are 1-2-0 on this road trip thus far; Vegas started 5-0-2 before losing to the Panthers and has since lost five of the past seven.
“It’s certainly respect,” Paul Maurice said. “You get beat by them and it’s still there, you still remember that series. We remember what it was like to be in here. It was a driver for us. That memory, that pain set us on the course for the next two years.
“We have had really good, hard, low-scoring games that have been good goaltended games. They were not low-event games.
“There are a lot of good players who make plays. They have lost a bunch in a row, we don’t like our road trip so, there’s an edge to both teams.”
NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ KNIGHTS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in action after taking Saturday night off against the Sharks. Carl Lindbom goes for Vegas.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ and Panthers+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight underdogs (+120) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $100 bet pays $120.
ON DECK: GAME No. 16
FLORIDA PANTHERS at VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
- When: Monday, 10 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Golden Knights Favored: MoneyLine (-140); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 0 (Oct. 25). At Vegas: Monday.
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Panthers Lead 8-7
- Postseason History — 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Vegas d. Florida 4-1
- Up Next for the Florida Panthers: Thursday vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (7-7-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-4) LINES
49 Ivan Barbashev // 9 Jack Eichel // 93 Mitch Marner
20 Brandon Saad // 48 Tomas Hertl // 16 Pavel Dorofeyev
19 Reilly Smith // 21 Brett Howden // 55 Keegan Kolesar
23 Cole Reinhardt // 10 Colton Sissons // 26 Alexander Holtz
3 Brayden McNabb // 27 Shea Theodore
15 Noah Hanifin // 2 Zach Whitecloud
5 Jeremy Lauzon // 6 Kaedan Korczak
30 Carl Lindbom
40 Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)