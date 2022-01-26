Homeward Bound: Florida Panthers 5, Winnipeg Jets 3

Before the Florida Panthers played the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, coach Andrew Brunette switched up some of his lines.

The move which paid the biggest early dividends came from his third line.

Not only did Mason Marchment score twice, but Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart also had multiple points in the first period to help the Panthers end their longest road trip of the season with a 5-3 win over the Jets.

Marchment scored Florida’s first two goals with Lundell getting the third to give Florida a 3-2 lead going into the second period.

The Panthers ended up leading 4-3 going into the third thanks to a goal from Carter Verhaeghe. Florida got a Sam Bennett goal in the final stanza to finish things off.

Florida ended the trip 3-2-0, upping its overall road record to 8-6-5.

The Panthers plan to fly back to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday with a two-game homestand starting Thursday against Pete DeBoer’s Golden Knights of Vegas.

On Tuesday, the Panthers got off to a hot start with Lundell firing off a shot toward the net from the half wall that Marchment got a piece of giving Florida the initial lead at 2:09.

After Winnipeg’s Paul Stastny tied it up on a rebound, Marchment struck again — this time off a nice pass from Reinhart.

The Jets tied the score once more — this was a recurring theme — but Lundell’s tip of a shot from Marchment with 2:27 gave the Panthers a lead going into the second.

Winnipeg made it 3-3 on a power play goal from Pierre-Luc Dubois at 3:30 of the second, but Florida got a nice pop-in goal from Verhaeghe off an Aaron Ekblad slap shot to take the lead for good midway through the period.

Although the Panthers went 0-for-4 on the power play in the game, they were able to do some damage on 5-on-5.

With 7:50 remaining, Bennett gave Florida its first two-goal lead of the night as he followed up on a Anthony Duclair shot.

Florida’s offense had struggled a bit on this trip — save for the six-goal outburst in Edmonton — as the Panthers had been held to a total of five goals (not counting the shootout) in the other three games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made his second consecutive start and third of the road trip, making 32 saves to get his 21st win of the season.

