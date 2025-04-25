FHN Today: Barkov Injured, But Panthers Put Hurt on Lightning

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers may have lost captain Sasha Barkov to a potential concussion in the third period Thursday night, but their 2-0 win in Tampa put a real hurting on the Lightning.

Barkov took a high hit from Brandon Hagel when he came around the corner near the net and took what appeared to be a shoulder to the chin.

Hagel was hit with a 5-minute major for interference; Barkov did not return to the game.

Coach Paul Maurice did not offer an update on Barkov’s status, but said he would have more information today.

Florida is up 2-0 in this best-of-7 series that moves to Sunrise for Saturday’s Game 3.

Oh, and Aaron Ekblad is back from suspension on Saturday.

The Panthers can put a stranglehold on their cross-state rivals with a win, and move them one step closer to a potential showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is up 3-0 on Ottawa after another OT win on Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk has played through pain before, and, he likely is again.

Nate Schmidt had a playoff debut with the Panthers to remember. He kept it going on Thursday.

Nate Schmidt had a playoff debut with the Panthers to remember. He kept it going on Thursday.

