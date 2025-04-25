FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Barkov Injured, But Panthers Put Hurt on Lightning
TAMPA — The Florida Panthers may have lost captain Sasha Barkov to a potential concussion in the third period Thursday night, but their 2-0 win in Tampa put a real hurting on the Lightning.
Barkov took a high hit from Brandon Hagel when he came around the corner near the net and took what appeared to be a shoulder to the chin.
Hagel was hit with a 5-minute major for interference; Barkov did not return to the game.
Coach Paul Maurice did not offer an update on Barkov’s status, but said he would have more information today.
Florida is up 2-0 in this best-of-7 series that moves to Sunrise for Saturday’s Game 3.
Oh, and Aaron Ekblad is back from suspension on Saturday.
The Panthers can put a stranglehold on their cross-state rivals with a win, and move them one step closer to a potential showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto is up 3-0 on Ottawa after another OT win on Thursday night.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Panthers and Lightning put their mutual distain for one another on full display Thursday night. Story at 8
- Matthew Tkachuk has played through pain before, and, he likely is again.
- Nothing, really, went right for the Lightning in Game 1.
- Nate Schmidt had a playoff debut with the Panthers to remember. He kept it going on Thursday.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Thursday’s offerings: Paul Maurice, Nico Sturm, Gus Forsling, Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Bennett, Seth Jones, and Anton Lundell. More today back in Lauderdale.
NHL NEWS, LINKS
- The Blues got their scoring mojo back and got a needed home win against the Jets.
- Minnesota is going Wild against Vegas and has a 2-1 lead.
- The Vegas Golden Knights simply unraveled against the Wild.
- The Bell Centre will be rocking for Game 3 against the Capitals.
- A top Pittsburgh Penguins prospect is out after knee surgery.
- The Colorado Avalanche have some issues after going down 2-1 to the Stars. How they can be fixed.
- Which New York Islanders could stay — and which could go.
- Craig Anderson, the former goalie turned Parkland baseball coach, got the Senators game going on Thursday.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
