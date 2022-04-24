Connect with us

FHN+ Sunday Read

Ben Chiarot settling in very nicely with the Florida Panthers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot chases down the puck during a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — One thing Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito looks very closely at when he is trying to acquire a new player is figuring out how said player will fit in with his tight-knit group.

The Panthers were said to be in on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for a long time before actually swinging a deal for him as the team did a lot of research before making the trade.

Chiarot is, as Zito had hoped, fitting in real nice.

Get FHN+ today!

Saturday night, he played close to 24 minutes in the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

That gave the Panthers a franchise-record 13-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game against the Lightning.

“When we looked at areas we thought we could help our team in, we thought this particular player checked a lot of boxes for us,” Zito told FHN after the trade went down.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.