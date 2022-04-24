Ben Chiarot settling in very nicely with the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — One thing Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito looks very closely at when he is trying to acquire a new player is figuring out how said player will fit in with his tight-knit group.

The Panthers were said to be in on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for a long time before actually swinging a deal for him as the team did a lot of research before making the trade.

Chiarot is, as Zito had hoped, fitting in real nice.

Saturday night, he played close to 24 minutes in the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

That gave the Panthers a franchise-record 13-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game against the Lightning.

“When we looked at areas we thought we could help our team in, we thought this particular player checked a lot of boxes for us,” Zito told FHN after the trade went down.