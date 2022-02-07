Florida Panthers: A ‘juggernaut’ start, desire to keep good times going | FHN+

The Florida Panthers still have a few days off before returning to practice — and even longer before they return to action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16.

And, even though the Panthers went into their extended All-Star break with a thud, players and coaches are not concerned about what is about to come next.

In fact, they seem to be embracing it.

“We have had some really great games and it is fun to see when everyone is chipping in,” Anthony Duclair said following a 5-2 loss to the Rangers last Tuesday, a game which came on the second-half of a back-to-bacl as the Panthers played three games in four nights before their season hit pause.

“It is not just a couple of guys (carrying us), it is the whole team, from top-to-bottom. Everyone has been playing great, our goalies have made key saves at big moments and it is really fun to play right now especially at home. We’ll take this break and come back re-energized.”

Yes there is a lot to like about the Panthers right now.