Connect with us

FHN+

Florida Panthers: A ‘juggernaut’ start, desire to keep good times going | FHN+

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky celebrates his team’s victory over the San Jose Sharks with teammates Sasha Barkov and Mason Marchment. Florida went into the break with a 23-3-0 record on home ice. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers still have a few days off before returning to practice — and even longer before they return to action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16.

And, even though the Panthers went into their extended All-Star break with a thud, players and coaches are not concerned about what is about to come next.

In fact, they seem to be embracing it.

Get FHN+ today!

“We have had some really great games and it is fun to see when everyone is chipping in,” Anthony Duclair said following a 5-2 loss to the Rangers last Tuesday, a game which came on the second-half of a back-to-bacl as the Panthers played three games in four nights before their season hit pause.

“It is not just a couple of guys (carrying us), it is the whole team, from top-to-bottom. Everyone has been playing great, our goalies have made key saves at big moments and it is really fun to play right now especially at home. We’ll take this break and come back re-energized.”

Yes there is a lot to like about the Panthers right now.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.