Florida Panthers Betting Favorite to Win Stanley Cup Again

The Florida Panthers are still riding that Stanley Cup high, with Monday marking three weeks since they beat Edmonton in Game 7 to win that shiny silver chalice for the first time in franchise history.

According to the top sportsbooks, the Panthers are the betting favorites to repeat as Stanley Cup champions — and get their names hammered into the Cup once again.

Most of the books have a group of five teams which have similar odds: Florida, Edmonton, Colorado, Dallas, and Carolina.

MGM, Draft Kings, and FanDuel are three of the books which have the Panthers as the upcoming odds-on favorite to with the Stanley Cup in 2025 at +900.

Bally and BetRivers have Edmonton as the Cup favorite at +800 — with the Panthers a little down the list at +1100.

At Bet MGM, the Panthers are the favorite to win the Eastern Conference (+650) with the New Jersey Devils coming in hot at +700.

Florida and Toronto are the two favorites to win the Atlantic Division.

