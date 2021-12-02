Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Buffalo reunion night

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will play host to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night as Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour get to face their old teammates for the first time since being traded south.



We talked to both of them following today’s morning skate; video is below.

The Panthers are coming in following a big win against the Capitals while the Sabres are sort of treading water.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for an ad-free reading experience

They have had a few days on the beach to ‘gear’ up for this game and reportedly visited with their owners who live down here.

No lineup changes for the Panthers today.

Check back later today for the Panthers Pregame.