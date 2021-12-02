Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Buffalo reunion night

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Fhn morning skate buffalo

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will play host to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night as Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour get to face their old teammates for the first time since being traded south.

We talked to both of them following today’s morning skate; video is below.

The Panthers are coming in following a big win against the Capitals while the Sabres are sort of treading water.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for an ad-free reading experience

Get FHN+ today!

They have had a few days on the beach to ‘gear’ up for this game and reportedly visited with their owners who live down here. 

No lineup changes for the Panthers today.

Check back later today for the Panthers Pregame.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.