Florida Panthers Can Close Out Maple Leafs Tonight

The Florida Panthers have a chance to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 tonight.

They have been in this position before.

And have found success.

Just not always.

Paul Maurice was asked about his team’s ability to finish off a series over the past three postseasons and, while the end result has worked out pretty well, there have been some speed bumps along the way.

Florida’s first closeout chance during this golden era came two years ago against these Maple Leafs.

The Panthers were up 3-0 on the Leafs but could not close the deal at home. Instead, they went to Toronto, won Game 5, and moved on to the Eastern Conference final.

Florida did sweep Carolina in that ECF.

Last year, the Panthers went 1-1 in closeout games against the Lightning, and won both closeouts against the Bruins and Rangers.

It famously took them four tries to put down the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

“The first lesson was strong, two years ago, when we had a 3-0 series lead at home,’’ Maurice said. “We wanted it so bad that we tried to make it happen every time we touched the puck. We were throwing whole plays. A bit of patience in the game. You learn something, and you usually don’t forget, right? Like learning how to tie your shoe. Two years later, you don’t forget it.

”We thought we learned it two years ago, and then forgot it for three straight games in the Final last year. It’s nothing you get to keep; it’s something you have to live through and recall pieces of it.’’

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW / FLORIDA PANTHERS

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2