FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Can Close Out Maple Leafs Tonight
The Florida Panthers have a chance to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 tonight.
They have been in this position before.
And have found success.
Just not always.
Paul Maurice was asked about his team’s ability to finish off a series over the past three postseasons and, while the end result has worked out pretty well, there have been some speed bumps along the way.
Florida’s first closeout chance during this golden era came two years ago against these Maple Leafs.
The Panthers were up 3-0 on the Leafs but could not close the deal at home. Instead, they went to Toronto, won Game 5, and moved on to the Eastern Conference final.
Florida did sweep Carolina in that ECF.
Last year, the Panthers went 1-1 in closeout games against the Lightning, and won both closeouts against the Bruins and Rangers.
It famously took them four tries to put down the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.
“The first lesson was strong, two years ago, when we had a 3-0 series lead at home,’’ Maurice said. “We wanted it so bad that we tried to make it happen every time we touched the puck. We were throwing whole plays. A bit of patience in the game. You learn something, and you usually don’t forget, right? Like learning how to tie your shoe. Two years later, you don’t forget it.
”We thought we learned it two years ago, and then forgot it for three straight games in the Final last year. It’s nothing you get to keep; it’s something you have to live through and recall pieces of it.’’
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW / FLORIDA PANTHERS
- The Panthers are getting scoring from all over the place. Their depth has been a big difference in this series.
- Did the Panthers break the Maple Leafs? After Wednesday night, it certainly looked like it. But they can change that dynamic in a hurry.
- The legacy of the Leafs could hinge on what happens tonight.
- Florida came to play in a pivotal game and the Leafs had no response.
- The Panthers were on the Leafs hard Wednesday in another dominate win by the defending Cup champs.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch video interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. On Thursday, Maurice, A.J. Greer, and Gus Forsling met the media before the flight home. More before and after the game today.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Do not know if the Panthers are headed to the Eastern Conference final, but if they do, it’s a rematch from 2023 what with the Hurricanes dropping the Capitals in Game 5.
- The Jets are headed back to Dallas after winning — surprise! — at home in Game 5 against the Stars.
- Sam Gagner, who learned how to skate in South Florida while with his dad Dave playing for the Panthers, retired from the NHL after a 17-year career. He is joining the Ottawa front office.
- Four reasons why the Vegas Golden Knights fizzled out.
- Jim Hiller will return as coach of the Kings.
- Looking at what the Pittsburgh Penguins have aside from their big names, and if they are good enough.
- Should the Philadelphia Flyers take a risk on Bowen Byram?
- New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier got hurt at worlds.
- The Chicago Blackhawks kick off their 100th Anniversary celebration.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Panthers 6, Leafs 1; Game 6: Friday @Florida 8 (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
Paul Maurice, the great philosopher of our time.