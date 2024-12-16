Florida Panthers Cannot Worry About ‘Revenge’ from Oilers

In the midst of a two-game shutout streak, the Florida Panthers are back in Edmonton tonight for a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers.

Because they have scored just one goal in their past three games, the Panthers need to get their game right — and not concern themselves with any sort of ‘revenge’ game coming from the Oilers.

And, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, the Oilers say they do not have revenge on their minds anyway.

Sure.

We all remember how the Panthers treated their games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

The Panthers had a chip on their shoulder from the minute Game 5 ended — and the Golden Knights were a living example of Florida’s angst.

Florida completely dismantled the Golden Knights in the two games against them last season.

With the Oilers playing as well as they are — Edmonton has won five straight and look like a legit Cup favorite — and the Panthers slumping on this western swing, tonight should be interesting.

“It’s a new season,” Darnell Nurse said per Sportsnet. “They’re a team that’s played really well throughout the start of the year, so … we come in with the mindset that we want to play our game and worry about ourselves.”

The Panthers need to do the same.

Coach Paul Maurice has been upset with his team’s rush defense the past couple of games. Vancouver scored three of its four goals against the Panthers off the rush; Calgary got two on Saturday.

The Panthers have some things they have to fix, and perhaps seeing the blue-and-orange of the Oilers can get them back to doing what they do best.

“This should get our mindset right,” Evan Rodrigues said. “I think it’s coming at a good time.’’

ON DECK: GAME 32