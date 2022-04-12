Claude Giroux fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers

It took Claude Giroux a few games with the Florida Panthers before he got his first goal, but that did not mean he was not making a big impact with his new team.

Giroux, the biggest name moved at the NHL Trade Deadline, finally scored as part of Florida’s monster comeback against Toronto last Tuesday night.

His first goal with the Panthers cut the Leafs’ lead to one in the second period.

Giroux scored again Friday against Buffalo.

After being acquired by the Panthers on March 19, Giroux has played in 10 games with Florida and there have not been a lot of off days to check out his new town.

On Sunday, he and his family checked out what Fort Lauderdale is best known for.

Try as the Panthers might, it’s not hockey.

Not yet, anyway.

”Yesterday, I went to the beach with the family,” the former Philadelphia Flyers captain said.

“It was great.”