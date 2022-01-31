GameDay 46: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS — The Florida Panthers may be the first team in more than 20 years to have two separate nine-game home winning streaks, but that doesn’t mean anything now as the team hits the road one more time before a nice vacation break.

The Panthers, who are an NHL-best 23-3 at home, will play the next two games on the road before taking more than two weeks off.

After visiting Columbus and New York, the Panthers will not play again until facing the host Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16.

But, before the team departs for spots both tropical and frozen, there is work to be done.

Monday night, the Panthers visit a Columbus team utterly embarrassed on its previous trip to Sunrise.

No one covers the Florida Panthers like Florida Hockey Now. No One.

Subscribe today!

On Jan. 15, Florida fans were chanting ‘We Want 10’ as the game wore on, one the Panthers won 9-2.

The Panthers did not practice but instead flew to central Ohio where they were waiting on the Blue Jackets.

Columbus went to Montreal on Sunday night and beat the Canadiens 6-3.

With Joonas Korpisalo going Sunday in Montreal, expect Elvis Merzlikins to get the call Monday against the Panthers. He was pulled in the second period of that 9-2 game after giving up four goals.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 16 Sasha Barkov // 23 Carter Verhaeghe

74 Owen Tippett // 8 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

32 Lucas Carlsson // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Jonas Johansson

Taxi squad: Chase Priskie

Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Maxim Mamin (IR), Patric Hornqvist (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR)

PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

29 Patrik Laine // 38 Boone Jenner // 14 Gustav Nyquist

93 Jakub Voracek // 34 Cole Sillinger // 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand

16 Max Domi // 96 Jack Roslovic // 52 Emil Bemstrom

50 Eric Robinson // 7 Sean Kuraly // 59 Yegor Chinakhov

8 Zach Werenski // 2 Andrew Peeke

44 Vladislav Gavrikov //27 Adam Boqvist

5 Gavin Bayreuther // 46 Dean Kukan

90 Elvis Merzlikins

70 Joonas Korpisalo