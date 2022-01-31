Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 46: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Blue Jackets
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
COLUMBUS — The Florida Panthers may be the first team in more than 20 years to have two separate nine-game home winning streaks, but that doesn’t mean anything now as the team hits the road one more time before a nice vacation break.
The Panthers, who are an NHL-best 23-3 at home, will play the next two games on the road before taking more than two weeks off.
After visiting Columbus and New York, the Panthers will not play again until facing the host Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16.
But, before the team departs for spots both tropical and frozen, there is work to be done.
Monday night, the Panthers visit a Columbus team utterly embarrassed on its previous trip to Sunrise.
No one covers the Florida Panthers like Florida Hockey Now. No One.
On Jan. 15, Florida fans were chanting ‘We Want 10’ as the game wore on, one the Panthers won 9-2.
The Panthers did not practice but instead flew to central Ohio where they were waiting on the Blue Jackets.
Columbus went to Montreal on Sunday night and beat the Canadiens 6-3.
With Joonas Korpisalo going Sunday in Montreal, expect Elvis Merzlikins to get the call Monday against the Panthers. He was pulled in the second period of that 9-2 game after giving up four goals.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM
- NHL Betting Odds from BetUS: Florida favored (Money Line -290) — (Puck Line -1.5 -115) — Over/Under 6.5 (-120/EVEN)
- Last season: Florida won 7-0-1
- This season: @Florida 9, Columbus 2 (Jan. 15)
- All-time regular season series: Columbus leads 24-14-4
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 16 Sasha Barkov // 23 Carter Verhaeghe
74 Owen Tippett // 8 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair
17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton
52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad
42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas
32 Lucas Carlsson // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Jonas Johansson
Taxi squad: Chase Priskie
Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Maxim Mamin (IR), Patric Hornqvist (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR)
PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS LINEUP
29 Patrik Laine // 38 Boone Jenner // 14 Gustav Nyquist
93 Jakub Voracek // 34 Cole Sillinger // 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand
16 Max Domi // 96 Jack Roslovic // 52 Emil Bemstrom
50 Eric Robinson // 7 Sean Kuraly // 59 Yegor Chinakhov
8 Zach Werenski // 2 Andrew Peeke
44 Vladislav Gavrikov //27 Adam Boqvist
5 Gavin Bayreuther // 46 Dean Kukan
90 Elvis Merzlikins
70 Joonas Korpisalo
Blue Jackets lineup courtesy Columbus Dispatch.com
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+