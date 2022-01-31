Connect with us

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Florida Panthers in Columbus

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

COLUMBUS — The Florida Panthers are back in the chilly north today, gearing up for a big game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

On today’s episode of the FHN Morning Skate, we talk about some of the lineup changes coach Andrew Brunette has made and you can hear from not only Brunette, but Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau as well.

We will have a story on Florida pairing Barkov and Huberdeau together on the top line to start tonight’s game later this afternoon — check back around 3 p.m.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

