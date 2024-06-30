Florida Panthers Continue Stanley Cup Party with Parade Today

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are not ready to let the Stanley Cup party come to a close and it will rage on today with a victory parade down A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The parade will start around 11 a.m. from Riomar Street and will head south on the northbound lanes of A1A to just south of Las Olas Boulevard.

The City of Fort Lauderdale has erected a concert stage at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park alongside the Atlantic Ocean for a post-parade rally.

Admission is free to the parade and to the rally although the team and city have set up special VIP areas which will not be accessible to the public.

Traffic was already being slowed approaching the beach by 7 a.m. on Las Olas — with a crowd growing in front of the rally stage.

The Panthers, which won their first Stanley Cup championship with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 last Monday night, have been partying throughout the week.

This will be the largest gathering to celebrate the victory, with Matthew Tkachuk saying he is excited to get it going.

The City of Fort Lauderdale expects a very large crowd to gather on the beach and along A1A and have suggested fans try taking alternate ways to the area including the Broward County Water Taxi.

Street closures will begin a few hours before the parade starts with northbound traffic on A1A being redirected.

“It is going to be so special, right down the beach not too far from where my house is,” Tkachuk said.

“We’re going to go by places that I have hung out in ever since I have been here. To see the transformation, to have the Cup there and all the fans, I have been looking forward to this my whole life. I cannot wait.”

