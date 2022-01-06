Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers at Stars

Connect with us

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers will try and get a road win Thursday as they visit the Dallas Stars at AmericanAirlines Center.

Florida may be 18-3 at home, but it is just 4-4-4 away from Sunrise.

The Panthers have lost eight of nine on the road of late and need to get their road game going.

Florida has one lineup change going tonight and will be without four players — three because of Covid, one on suspension — against a Dallas team it was pretty good against last season when the two shared the Central Division.

Bob E.

Is it fair to say that the video in this article says nothing that has not been seen in the FHN articles other than that GR is going to spak to Ekblad later on and would report?

