MacKenzie Weegar continues ascent with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — MacKenzie Weegar was a little tired on Friday morning. After playing over 30 minutes in the Florida Panthers 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres the night before he deserved to sleep in a bit.

Oh well.

“I was a little tired today, needed an extra cup of coffee,” Weegar said after Florida’s practice at FLA Live Arena.

“It wasn’t the right time to get to a puppy that’s for sure.”

Thursday night was just another example of Weegar’s evolution into a top-flight NHL defenseman.