MacKenzie Weegar continues ascent with Florida Panthers
SUNRISE — MacKenzie Weegar was a little tired on Friday morning. After playing over 30 minutes in the Florida Panthers 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres the night before he deserved to sleep in a bit.
Oh well.
“I was a little tired today, needed an extra cup of coffee,” Weegar said after Florida’s practice at FLA Live Arena.
“It wasn’t the right time to get to a puppy that’s for sure.”
Thursday night was just another example of Weegar’s evolution into a top-flight NHL defenseman.
