Florida Panthers Depth Chart: The Defensemen (+)

The Florida Panthers will open training camp in about three weeks and have made a number of additions and subtractions to their roster since winning the Stanley Cup on June 24 — which means plenty of changes to the team’s depth chart.

Some of the biggest changes to the Florida Panthers depth chart comes on the blueline after losing top defensemen Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to richer deals elsewhere.

Florida, which is right up against the salary cap, just could not offer either Montour or Ekman-Larsson the kind of money or term they received in Seattle and Toronto, respectively.

The Panthers, which made a number of additions defensively last offseason, had to do so once again this summer.

Uvis Balinskis, who was signed out of the Czech Extraliga in 2023, should play a bigger role within the Panthers this season after getting most of his playing time at AHL Charlotte once Aaron Ekblad and Montour returned from injury in November.

With limited funds once again this offseason, general manager Bill Zito hopes to have struck oil with a number of low-cost, high-ceiling players as he did last summer when Florida added Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, and Niko Mikkola on affordable deals.

Florida should come into the season with its top defensive pairing intact with Ekblad and Gus Forsling.

After that, the Florida Panthers depth chart could be a work in progress.

Should be a fun training camp.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEPTH CHART

DEFENSEMEN