Panthers vs. Oilers: The Stanley Cup Final Schedule

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet again in the Stanley Cup Final. Moments after the rematch of the 2024 title round was set, the NHL released the entire schedule.

The Oilers, who finished third in the Pacific Division, will have home ice advantage in the Final after getting three more points (101-98) than the Panthers did.

Florida did go 2-0 against the Oilers during the regular season.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will start Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Game 2 on Friday.

The Final will turn to Sunrise with Games 3-4 on Monday, June 9 and Thursday, June 12.

Game 7, which would be in Edmonton, is scheduled for Friday, June 20.

All games will have a start time of 8 p.m. and will televised by TNT and truTV; the Final can be streamed on Max.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS

Best-of-7 Series

S