2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Panthers vs. Oilers: The Stanley Cup Final Schedule
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet again in the Stanley Cup Final. Moments after the rematch of the 2024 title round was set, the NHL released the entire schedule.
The Oilers, who finished third in the Pacific Division, will have home ice advantage in the Final after getting three more points (101-98) than the Panthers did.
Florida did go 2-0 against the Oilers during the regular season.
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will start Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Game 2 on Friday.
The Final will turn to Sunrise with Games 3-4 on Monday, June 9 and Thursday, June 12.
Game 7, which would be in Edmonton, is scheduled for Friday, June 20.
All games will have a start time of 8 p.m. and will televised by TNT and truTV; the Final can be streamed on Max.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton, Friday June 6; Game 3: @Florida, Monday June 9; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
Let’s show the 1st time was no accident! Come out on fire and bring that physical style in EVERY game until it’s done! Bring home the cup again!
This year will definitely be different. Oilers are now Cup experienced and Knoblauch is a formidable foe for Maurice. The injury to Hyman hurts the Oilers on many levels, and exposes Edmonton’s weakness in depth relative to Florida.
Both teams will be rested, ready and motivated. I expect closer games this year and a tighter series. Without Hyman playing, I’m all Cats despite my FHN name. Looking forward to it!