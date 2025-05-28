Panthers, Oilers a Win Away from Stanley Cup Final Rematch

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are both a win away from meeting up in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight summer.

If the Panthers get past the Hurricanes, and the Oilers beat Dallas — both hold a 3-1 lead in their respective series — it would be the first time since 2008-09 that there would be a Stanley Cup rematch.

Since 1984, there has only been two Stanley Cup Final rematches in successive seasons: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit (2008-09), and the Islanders vs. Edmonton (1983-94).

The team that lost the first meeting won the second both times.

Last year, the Panthers beat the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 in Sunrise on June 24; Edmonton would have home ice this time around.

The Panthers could have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 on Monday night. Carolina won 3-0, however, forcing Game 5 tonight in Raleigh.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has won three straight games in the Western Conference final after Dallas scored five goals in the third period to win Game 1.

Tuesday, despite playing much of the game without Zach Hyman, the Oilers dropped the visiting Stars 4-1.

Game 5 in the WCF will be Thursday in Dallas.

Florida, meanwhile, needs a much better game tonight if they want to make it back to the Final.

Coach Paul Maurice and the Panthers were not happy with their performance in a 20-shot game in which Frederik Andersen was not challenged all that much.

After the game on Monday and again on Tuesday, the Panthers had plenty of praise for Carolina.

It would have been easy for the Hurricanes to pack things in after being throttled 16-4 in the first three games — only they simply sold out and made life miserable on the Panthers in Game 4.

Florida, after all, played its worst game of the series but with 3 minutes left, was a goal away from tying the score at 1. Carolina scored its final two goals into an empty net.

“It’s a game that I didn’t like, but I didn’t think we got dominated,” Maurice said. “I thought it got lousy in the third. We just started opening up, trying to get that last one. They were throwing pucks in behind us, there were breakaways, odd-man rushes. We don’t like that at all.”

