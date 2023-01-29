FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Retire Reverse Retro 2.0 in Style

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers wore their electric blue palm-and-stick Reverse Retros for the final time on Saturday night.

They can be retired feeling good about themselves.

While the Panthers did not win a lot of games in these jerseys which were lightly inspired by the unpopular ‘JetBlues’ from the 2000s, they went out in style as the Panthers picked up their first comeback win of their season in beating the Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Wild, wild game in Sunrise.

The Panthers ended a three-game skid as they became the first team to beat the Bruins twice this season.

And, they are also the first team to beat the Bruins twice in Sunrise wearing a palm tree and hockey stick on the front of their light blue sweaters.

Stats you’ll only find right here, folks.

Now the Panthers are off on their All-Star break with players going to all sorts of places from the Cayman Islands to Vermont.

Yup, Vermont.

A couple of guys are staying behind to play in South Florida’s showcase event — so keep coming back for more right here.

Sam Bennett had a tough moment in the game Saturday night — but he certainly made up for it.

— What a night for the Panthers agains the Bruins … and a great night for Alex Lyon.

With the Panthers off for over a week and both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight ready to return, this may have been his last game with Florida.

Heck of a way to go out.

Again, forget the stats for a moment. Lyon gave up three goals — but two of them were not his fault.

— So, with Auston Matthews out three weeks with a knee sprain, he is out of the All-Star Game.

With a 10-game scoring streak, Panthers’ captain Sasha Barkov is in for his hometown party!

This will be the second All-Star selection for Barkov and first since he went to Tampa in 2018.

— Check out postgame comments from Paul Maurice, Bennett, Reinhart and Lyon on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Did we mention that the Panthers are the only team to beat the Boston Bruins twice this season?

Just making sure.

— The San Jose Sharks helped out the Panthers a bit as they took advantage of a lot of Pittsburgh Penguins mistakes in a 6-4 win.

— Mathew Barzal gets a nice goal in OT as the New York Islanders appear back on track — although what is going on with the Vegas Golden Knights?

— The Philadelphia Flyers were flying high in advance of the NFC Championship Game as they grounded the Jets.

— The Montreal Canadiens got skunked in Ottawa.

