Florida Panthers Looking Good at the Christmas Break

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers hoped to go into Christmas riding a five-game winning streak, but after being whitewashed 4-0 by the Lightning on Monday, that was not to be.

Momentum swung back-and-forth in two games against the Lightning: The Panthers beat all-world goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tampa, but got shut out by Jonas Johansson in Sunrise.

​Despite Monday’s loss, the Panthers go into the Christmas break with wins in 10 of 13 games — and sit in about the same spot they did last year.

At last year’s break, the Panthers were 19-12-2 for 40 points in 33 games (1.21 points per game).

With a split of the series against Tampa Bay, the Panthers are 22-12-2 for 46 points in 36 (1.27).

Last year, the Panthers lost four of six games going into the break and were third in the Atlantic Division standings.

This year?

They won four of five before taking well deserved some time off and sit atop the Atlantic standings.

During the four-game win streak, the Panthers outscored their opponents 18-9.

It all came to a screeching halt with the shutout loss to the Lightning.

Notwithstanding Monday’s loss, they are in a good position and have been playing well.

What’s most impressive is the balance of play.

In the four consecutive victories, nine players scored goals and 15 registered points.

On Sunday, the power play produced one goal (Sam Reinhart at 15:51 of the first period) in only two attempts but the penalty kill units blanked the Lightning in three attempts.

A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen scored shorties on a single penalty during which the Lightning failed to register a shot on goal.

Florida leads the league with ten shorthanded goals.

“You don’t expect your kill to be that dynamic,” Paul Maurice said, “but it’s been like that all year for us. It’s not like we press for it. It’s just good sticks and good reads and quickness to get that opportunity.”

As of the break, Tampa Bay has the NHL’s third best power play at 27.1 percent.

Florida is fifth at 26.3 percent.

Last year at the Christmas break, the Panthers’ power play was running at a mediocre 18.9 percent, ranked 20th in the NHL.

After Monday’s loss, Maurice conceded that the effort was there, but the team was suffering from the intense schedule of the past month.

He was optimistic.

“We need these four days bad,” Maurice said. “Between guys with the flu and a bunch of guys that played not at 100 percent, we think most of them will get right back to good.”

While both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight still show save percentages below .900, it is the won/lost record which counts.

Both played well during the winning streak.

There were no holiday wishes after Monday’s chippy contest.

“It’s the battle of Florida. It’s been going on for years,” Brandon Hagel said. “It’s two rivalries going at it. These are the fun games.”

The cross-state adversaries don’t meet again until March 3.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could revert to a pre-expansion phenomenon when rivals played multiple home-and-homes with each other during a season?

