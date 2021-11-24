The FHN Panthers Mailbag: Third jerseys, Sunrise crowds & more

Well, even though the Florida Panthers are in first place, things do appear to be back to normal when it comes to the FHN Mailbag: Quite a few questions about the future of third or alternate jerseys make a comeback.

Of course, there were plenty of other questions you all had.

Like about the power play and Andrew Brunette’s future behind the bench.

The Panthers, who go for 11-0 at home tonight against the Flyers, have not been exactly been packing the arena in Sunrise.

That gets brought up as well.

Now, on to the questions!

Is there any concern that despite the Panthers stellar record, attendance seems to be lagging? It does seem to be a league wide issue, but you would like to see better numbers given the quality of the team. — Ben K.