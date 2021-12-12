Connect with us

Despite turmoil, Florida Panthers are first in NHL to 40 points

10 hours ago

Florida panthers nhl 40
The Florida Panthers celebrate one of their 18 wins as they became the first NHL team to 40 points this season after beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Despite being part of one of the most unconventional seasons a team has had in recent memory, the Florida Panthers became the first team to reach the 40-point mark to start the 2021-22 NHL season.

Florida, the top team in the league, hit 40 points after beating the host Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night. 

Washington and Toronto met the Panthers there on Saturday night.

Only the Capitals and Maple Leafs have not have the adversity or make the adjustments Florida has.

The Panthers were undefeated through their first seven games of the season when coach Joel Quenneville abruptly resigned due to his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks mishandling of Kyle Beach’s sexual assault.

In an event that could have shaken the entire team, the Panthers has survived since naming Andrew Brunette their interim coach.

The Panthers simply kept on rolling.

