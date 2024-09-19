Florida Panthers Forward Misses Start of Training Camp

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers came into their first day of training camp Thursday without many significant injuries.

There was one player who was not on the ice, however.

Rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich was missing from the first day of workouts at the IcePlex with what coach Paul Maurice said was a minor upper body injury.

Samoskevich, 21, apparently tweaked something during informal skates last week.

Maurice said that Samoskevich would be held out of the first three days of practice as well as Sunday’s preseason doubleheader against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

The Latest News on the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Each and Every Day

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now, Today!

“We’re not worried about it,’’ Maurice said. “We just don’t want it getting worse because this is an important training camp for him.

“We expect him to be back on Tuesday. He is going to IR skate today, tomorrow and Saturday, we got the game Sunday, he will skate full-on heavy on our off day (Monday) and then we expect him back in practice full contact.”

As Maurice said, this is a big camp for Samoskevich as he is expected to make the team and could be in the Opening Night lineup.

Florida’s first-round pick in 2021 (24th overall), Samoskevich spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte but did make his NHL debut and played in seven games with the Panthers.

“He had a really good first year pro,” Maurice said. “We have a lot of faith in the young man as a player … we have a number of other players that are going to compete for that job. So, there is competition, but we have faith that he can grab it.”

Florida was also without goalie Mack Guzda due to an undisclosed injury which kept him out of the rookie showcase this past weekend in Nashville.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS