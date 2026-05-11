Former Florida Panthers director of hockey Braden Birch will be the new assistant general manager of the New Jersey Devils. // Photo courtesy @NJDevils

The front office of the Florida Panthers continues to change with the New Jersey Devils hiring Braden Birch to be an assistant general manager.

Birch, who had been the Panthers’ Director of Hockey Operations and Salary Cap Management the past five years, spent 12 years with the team after starting as an intern.

He worked closely with new Devils GM Sunny Mehta with the Panthers and will now be the GM of the AHL Utica Comets while also working in scouting, contract management, roster management, and cap strategy — which he did during his time with the Panthers.

Mehta, who worked for the Panthers since 2020, took over the Devils in April.

“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” Birch said in a statement. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup Championships.

“I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”

Said Zito: “Great person. When you have success like we had the past few seasons, individuals are going to get opportunities to advance and it’s only a good thing, for everyone. We will miss Birchy around here and wish him all the best.’’

Birch’s father, Jack, was the Panthers director of hockey operations from 2006-09 and is a scout for the Winnipeg Jets based in South Florida.

Braden Birch is a native of Hamilton, Ontario, and was a sixth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2008. After his playing days, Birch got his master’s degree in Sports Management from FAU and started working with the Panthers in all facets of their hockey operations department.

“Braden will be an extremely valuable addition to our senior hockey operations group,” Mehta said.

“His blend of on-ice experience, management background, and intellect will serve him well in his new role. Braden will work to bolster all areas of our operation, and I look forward to him joining our existing front office, where his personality and work ethic will fit in excellently.”

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON