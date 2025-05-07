Florida Panthers Get Aaron Ekblad Back Tonight. ‘Should Provide a Boost’

The Florida Panthers are getting a big piece of their identity back tonight when Aaron Ekblad returns from his two-game suspension.

Ekblad missed the first two games of the Tampa Bay Lightning series due to the 20-game suspension he was serving for failing a PED test.

He played in Games 3 and 4 of the Lightning series, getting another suspension for a high hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in retribution for Hagel’s high hit on Sasha Barkov in Game 2.

Coach Paul Maurice said Ekblad’s performance in Game 4 against the Lightning — he had the game-tying goal pulled off in the third for the Panthers being offside, before actually scoring the game-tying goal later — one of his best in years.

“His last game, Game 4, was possibly the best game I’ve seen him play for us,” Maurice said. “Closing gaps, up the ice on the rush, and he puts the rest of our defensive corps into a different structure of matches and things like that.’’

Although Seth Jones and Gus Forsling have been playing fantastic as the top defensive pair, expect the Panthers to go back to Ekblad with Forsling; Jones will likely return to play with Niko Mikkola.

Uvis Balinskis, who scored to pull the Panthers within 4-3 in Game 1 on Monday, will likely be scratched.

“I think Aaron is just such a stabilizing factor for our D and for our team,” Nate Schmidt said. “The style he plays, and he probably understands the system better than anybody from how long he has been here. Anytime you get a guy like that back in your lineup, it should provide a boost.”

