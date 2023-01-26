FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers on ESPN+ Again, NHL Trade Talk

The Florida Panthers will have another game this season which will only be available through streaming as ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively ‘broadcast’ their game at St. Louis on Feb. 14.

While the complete television/streaming schedule is not finalized for the remainder of the season, the Panthers will have at least two games on the ESPN+/Hulu streaming service among their final 32: The game in St. Louis and April 10 against the visiting Maple Leafs.

At least Goldie, Randy and Katie will get more time to explore St. Louis. Apparently they have the world’s biggest McDonald’s arches or something.

So far this season, the Panthers have already had five games exclusive to the streaming service — not including two which were nationally televised on TNT.

Speaking of St. Louis, the NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away and talk is heating up regarding Ryan O’Reilly.

Could he end up in the Atlantic?

Regardless, the Blues could be in the thick of the trade rumors by the time the Panthers get there.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

When the Panthers signed Carter Verhaeghe as a free agent after the Lightning did not give him a qualifying offer, they thought he would thrive with the opportunity he was about to be presented.

But this?

Verhaeghe has completely exceeded the expectations the Panthers had for him.

— The Panthers are back in South Florida and will have a rare practice day this morning after losing a tough one Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

— We do not know who will be in goal for the Panthers on Friday night against the Kings, but Alex Lyon has given the Panthers a chance in his four games going 2-1-1.

— In case you missed it, the NHL announced all of the events for this year’s All-Star Skills competition from beach dunk tanks to a golf/hockey event and more.

— The Panthers got themselves a day off on Wednesday but there is still plenty of postgame reaction from Pittsburgh on the FHN YouTube Channel including comments from Verhaeghe, Lyon and Paul Maurice.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up like today’s pregame comments as well as postgame reaction after tonight’s game.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Ryan O’Reilly is reportedly on the trade market. Would the Boston Bruins have interest? There is already talk they are trying to land Bo Horvat.

How about the Vegas Golden Knights? They are looking to make a big move.

— Any talk of the Washington Capitals trading Anthony Mantha to the Canadiens are unfounded.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins had two really bad power plays against the Panthers on Tuesday night, but those last three? Pretty good.

— New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is putting the blame for his team’s play on his shoulders. The Islanders have not been good lately — and lost again on Wednesday, this time to the Senators.

— The Detroit Red Wings are on their dad’s trip and will have Tyler Bertuzzi back Friday night when they play those Islanders.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have lost three of their past four but John Tortorella likes what he has seen.

PANTHERS ON DECK

LOS ANGELES KINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS