Florida Panthers Get Star Seth Jones Back Tonight in Vancouver

The Florida Panthers have been without star defenseman Seth Jones ever since he fractured his collarbone off a deflected puck 4 minutes into the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 in Miami.

Jones finally gets back in the lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Paul Maurice said before the Panthers left for their four-game road trip that he thought Jones would be able to play tonight.

Tuesday, he confirmed to reporters that Jones would be return from his injury.

To get Jones under the salary cap, it is thought that Florida will place Brad Marchand on long-term injured reserve. Marchand has missed the past few games and is not expected back with a lingering lower-body issue.

The Panthers were a point out of the playoffs when Jones got hurt — and things went on a downward slide after that.

Florida comes into tonight’s game 12 points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“The proverbial straw,’’ Maurice said last week.

“You take the dominant man up front — and, he and Niko Mikkola, at times, in the playoffs were the dominant pair — that seems to be the straw. There was there, then stacked on that was nine games in 15 days.’’

ON DECK: GAME 67