NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Could Be in Play to Land Artemi Panarin

In the summer of 2019, the Florida Panthers were in on the two biggest free agents on the NHL market: Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin.

The two Columbus Blue Jackets standouts vacationed on Miami Beach and visited teams together.

It was thought the duo could be a package deal to one lucky team — and the Panthers tried their best to be that team.

Florida had plenty of money to spend and offered it all to Bobrovsky and Panarin.

Bobrovsky, of course, signed a seven-year contract with the Panthers.

At the time, his $70 million deal was the largest contract ever handed out by the franchise.

Panarin, of course, did not.

The talented forward signed a seven-year deal worth $81.5 million with the New York Rangers, citing a desire to play on Broadway for one of the NHL’s most storied teams.

“He is happy and I am happy,” Bobrovsky told me in 2019. “I am excited to come and play for the Panthers.”

Here we are in 2026 and Panarin is available again.

Do the Panthers finally land the Breadman?

Panarin, like his pal Bobrovsky, is in the final year of his contract.

The Rangers informed him earlier this month that an extension would not be forthcoming as the team starts dealing off assets in a rebuild following two disappointing seasons after losing to the Panthers in the 2024 Eastern Conference final.

“The team decided to go in a different direction,” Panarin said. “I’m OK with that.”

It does appear that Panarin has played in his final game with the Rangers.

Panarin, 34, was held out of Wednesday’s game against the Islanders and has reportedly been told he will not play again until a trade is completed.

WOULD PANARIN HELP THE PANTHERS?

When it comes to the Panthers, the question is not only whether they could pull off a deal for Panarin — but do they want to?

Panarin is not exactly known for his defensive play and there are questions whether his style of play would fit into what coach Paul Maurice and the Panthers do.

But Panarin is an elite talent with a skillset that is hard to ignore.

When a guy plays the way Panarin does, you overlook some things.

His 19 goals would be tied with Sam Bennett for third on the Panthers this season; his 57 points is seven more than team-leader Sam Reinhart.