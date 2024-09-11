Do the Florida Panthers Have a Tax Advantage? Well, Yeah

One of the big talking points around the NHL the past couple of years has been about how teams in non-income tax states — like the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights — have a big advantage over teams located in states or provinces with high tax rates.

Do they?

Well, yeah.

On Tuesday, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly broached the subject during the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour in Las Vegas said changes could come to the league’s salary cap to try and even things out — but not anytime soon.

Florida’s Sam Reinhart was at the Media Tour and was asked if Florida not having a state income tax played a role in his re-signing with the Panthers earlier this summer.

Reinhart, who scored a career-high 57 goals going into his free agency year, signed for what a team-favorable deal of eight years at $8.65 million.

Toronto’s William Nylander, meanwhile, has his new eight-year contract kicking in this season. He is going to be count $11.5 million against the salary cap.

Nylander’s contract would make him the highest paid player with the Panthers — by a sizable margin.

Both Sasha Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky make $10 million annually; Matthew Tkachuk counts for $9.5 million.

Although the Panthers pay their top players a little less, that only works if players want to be there.

Lately, everyone seems to want to play for the Panthers.

That was not always the case.

Remember, the Panthers had always played in a state without an income tax — and people are only complaining about it now that they are winning.