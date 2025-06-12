2025 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Have Goal Horn Back for Cup Final Game 4
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers nightmare is over: Their goal horn has been fixed and will be in use for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers tonight.
The horn had shorted out sometime Monday before the start of Game 3 and could not be fixed.
The Panthers did not have the horn welcome them onto the ice before the game, nor did it sound after Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe scored in the first period.
After continuing to try and fix it during the first intermission, the job was scraped — and a recording of the horn was used.
It worked just fine — and they scored four more times in a 6-1 win.
But on Thursday night, the deep, bellowing (and unmistakable) blare of the air horn could be heard resonating throughout Amerant Bank Arena during dress rehearsal.
All is right with the world after all.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 4
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-160); Puck line (-1.5, -185); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
Let’s hope we hear a lot of it!