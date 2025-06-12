Florida Panthers Have Goal Horn Back for Cup Final Game 4

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers nightmare is over: Their goal horn has been fixed and will be in use for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

The horn had shorted out sometime Monday before the start of Game 3 and could not be fixed.

The Panthers did not have the horn welcome them onto the ice before the game, nor did it sound after Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe scored in the first period.

After continuing to try and fix it during the first intermission, the job was scraped — and a recording of the horn was used.

It worked just fine — and they scored four more times in a 6-1 win.

But on Thursday night, the deep, bellowing (and unmistakable) blare of the air horn could be heard resonating throughout Amerant Bank Arena during dress rehearsal.

All is right with the world after all.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS