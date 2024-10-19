Florida Panthers Have a New ‘Hybrid’ in Uvis Balinskis

A few years ago, the Florida Panthers had success by moving defenseman Mark Pysyk up to their fourth forward line.

Keith Yandle called his pal Pysyk a ‘Prius,’ because he was “a hybrid who can do it all.’’

The Panthers have gone back in time — only this time Yandle is not around to give Uvis Balinskis a cool nickname.

To stick with the Toyota hybrid theme, perhaps ‘Yaris Balinskis?’

Nah. We’ll stick with Uvis.

And he is doing the Panthers a solid.