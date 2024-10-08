Florida Panthers Have Two New Power Play Quarterbacks

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers begin their defense of the Stanley Cup tonight against the Boston Bruins and will do so with two brand new power-play quarterbacks.

Well, new to them, anyway.

Both Adam Boqvist and Uvis Balinskis have run the power play before — just not for the Panthers.

Boqvist comes to the Panthers after being bought out in Columbus; he will run the top power-play unit.

Balinskis was with the Panthers last season but did not start working on the second power-play group until training camp.

Both look pretty good in their new roles with the Panthers.

Last season, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Montour handled much of the power play duties.

Florida came into camp looking for their replacements.

“I feel like the four guys have a lot of experience playing with each other,” Boqvist said. “I just want to go out there and do as many simple things as I can. Just move the puck.’’

Added Balinskis: “I am really happy to have the chance on the second power play. I just want to take advantage of the chance. Obviously I have to do my job, defense first, then everything will sort itself out.’’

Boqvist has some power-play experience from his time with the Blue Jackets.

He has not one with so much talent, however.

When the Panthers go on their first power play tonight against the Bruins, it will be Boqvist feeding the likes of Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Carter Verhaeghe.

Not too bad.

“It is a pleasure to be out there with them,” Boqvist said. “I just have to move the puck quick, let them do the things they do. When you go out there on the power play, you just want to get momentum for the team. We have been pretty good in the preseason, working with everyone. I am excited to be out there.”

For Balinskis, much has changed in a year.

At this time last October, he was just thrilled to be part of the Panthers after making his NHL debut as a 27-year-old after spending much of his career playing in the KHL and Czech Extraliga.

As a waivers-exempt player, Balinskis spent some time with the Panthers but because of their situation — and the Panthers not wanting him to sit for too long — he was assigned to AHL Charlotte where he got to play.

Florida called him up before the NHL Trade Deadline and he ended up staying with the Panthers all the way through their Stanley Cup run.

The Panthers were so impressed with his start, they gave him a two-year, one-way contract which kicked in this season.

Balinskis did not play in the postseason, but he got dressed and joined the Panthers on the ice for the postgame celebration on Sept. 24.

He handed the Stanley Cup to Spencer Knight.

“Last year was my first year here, I didn’t know anyone on the team and it was a little tough at the beginning,” Balinskis said. “It was a new place, new everything. Now, I kind of know how things work here, I know the guys. It has been easier. I was here until the end last year, and seeing how they dealt with everything was a great experience.’’

Now, with a role on the power play, it looks like he is going to get a lot more playing time.

Florida is carrying seven defenseman as it did last season, and Balinskis will be hard to take out of the lineup.

So, too, will be Boqvist.

GAME 1 ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS