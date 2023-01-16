FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Hope For Better Trip to Buffalo than Dolphins

The Florida Panthers and Miami Dolphins pretty much passed each other in the air on Sunday.

The Panthers were flying north to Buffalo, heading to Western New York for a Monday matinee against the Sabres.

The Dolphins were heading home for the summer.

We all know what happened to the Dolphins on Sunday as their upset bid was foiled by the Bills in a 34-31 loss at Orchard Park.

The Panthers certainly hope to have a better stay off the shores of Lake Erie.

And, here is a Dolphins-Bills playoff game we do not mind rewatching:

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell only speak in their native tongue when on the ice and, mostly, on the bench.

That leaves Sam Reinhart a little out of the loop since he does not know much, if any, Finnish.

— Alex Lyon has yet to hit the ice in either of his two call-ups with the Panthers this season but he says at 30-years-old, he has learned how to handle the ups-and-downs of being a pro goalie more than he did when he was younger.

— Anthony Duclair is not on this trip but the plan is to have him stay behind and keep working toward making it back into the Florida lineup. Patric Hornqvist is, by all accounts, a pretty good workout partner.

— In case you missed it, one of the NHL All-Star jerseys was leaked and, as we expected, the top players in the league will rock the ‘Vice’ look when they come to town next month.

— Hear from Paul Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky, Ryan Lomberg and Aaron Ekblad following Saturday night’s win on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

So, the San Jose Sharks have a price in mind for star defenseman Erik Karlsson — and it is a bundle.

How does three first-round picks sound?

We think two too many.

— He could probably score with a 5-iron, but Alex Ovechkin keeps trying out new sticks.

— The was a throwdown in Beantown on Saturday night as Boston Bruins veteran Nick Foligno slugged it out with Wayne Simmonds.

— Taking a look at what the Canadiens may be shopping for — or just shopping — at the NHL Trade Deadline.

— The Philadelphia Flyers are getting production from throughout their lineup.

— The good, bad and ugly for the Colorado Avalanche at the midway point.

— Yeah, there was pro hockey in Sin City before the Vegas Golden Knights came around.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES