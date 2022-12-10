Florida Panthers Hope Sergei Bobrovsky Has Figured It Out

Sergei Bobrovsky, for the first time in a highly-decorated career, is fighting for his job as a starting goalie with the Florida Panthers this season.

Give credit to Spencer Knight for stepping in and giving the Panthers a strong option.

Yet it was Bobrovsky who opened up that door.

Any rumor that Bobrovsky is ready to cede the Panthers’ net to Knight, however, is premature.

Bobrovsky, as coach Paul Maurice said earlier in the week, needed to start feeling good about himself again after a really rough patch.

With a solid performance out of the bullpen on Tuesday and coming close to shutting out the Red Wings on Thursday, the Panthers hope Bobrovsky is close to getting back to form.

“It’s definitely a big win for our team and a big win for me,” Bobrovsky said Thursday night following Florida’s 5-1 win over the Red Wings.