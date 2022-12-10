Connect with us

FHN+

Florida Panthers Hope Sergei Bobrovsky Has Figured It Out

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers bobrovsky
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky comes out to greet the fans after being named third start of Thursday night’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Sergei Bobrovsky, for the first time in a highly-decorated career, is fighting for his job as a starting goalie with the Florida Panthers this season.

Give credit to Spencer Knight for stepping in and giving the Panthers a strong option.

Yet it was Bobrovsky who opened up that door.

Get FHN+ today!

Any rumor that Bobrovsky is ready to cede the Panthers’ net to Knight, however, is premature.

Bobrovsky, as coach Paul Maurice said earlier in the week, needed to start feeling good about himself again after a really rough patch.

With a solid performance out of the bullpen on Tuesday and coming close to shutting out the Red Wings on Thursday, the Panthers hope Bobrovsky is close to getting back to form.

“It’s definitely a big win for our team and a big win for me,” Bobrovsky said Thursday night following Florida’s 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.