Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Florida Panthers hot at home

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be a little shorthanded Tuesday when they play host to the Calgary Flames, but things could definitely be worse.

Sam Bennett will serve the first of a three-game suspension against his former Calgary teammates with Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment on the Covid list.

Carter Verhaeghe skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play. If not, Aleksi Heponiemi will draw in after being recalled from Charlotte.

The Flames will try and douse the hot Panthers on home ice.

Florida has won its past three home games and are 17-3 in Sunrise this season. Tonight is the final home game until next week as the Panthers fly to Dallas tomorrow and visit Carolina on Saturday.

Today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate features myself and Colby Guy breaking down tonight’s game.

Also check out Jonathan Huberdeau, Anton Lundell and Andrew Brunette discussing the game.

Don’t forget to read today’s story on how Radko Gudas has settled down from his old headhunting ways; later today, Colby will have a story on Lundell and the opportunity to run Florida’s second line.