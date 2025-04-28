FHN Today: The Florida Panthers Are in a Series Now

FORT LAUDERDALE — The old adage is that a playoff series doesn’t truly begin until the home team loses a game. The Florida Panthers are in a series now.

Of course, the Panthers took home ice advantage away from the Lightning by not only winning Game 1, but Game 2 as well.

The Panthers are in good shape going into tonight’s Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the series.

Only the Lightning stuck their foot in the door with Saturday’s win and have wedged their way in.

The Panthers are going to try and jam that door closed a little more tonight.

“You learn so much more after you lose a game,” Paul Maurice said. “That’s the key piece in giving yourself a chance to winning a series.”

Said Carter Verhaeghe: “Some games, you feel like you’re the best in the world; in others games, the worst in the world. The key is finding a balance, having an even keel. We’re an experienced group, have been here a few times.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS

The Montreal Canadiens are now in big trouble down 3-1 to the Capitals. But their future looks pretty bright.

are now in big trouble down 3-1 to the Capitals. But their future looks pretty bright. The New Jersey Devils are on the brink of elimination as well.

are on the brink of elimination as well. Connor Hellebuyck has not been good in St. Louis, and now the Jets-Blues series is tied going back to Winnipeg. He needs to be a lot better.

has not been good in St. Louis, and now the Jets-Blues series is tied going back to Winnipeg. He needs to be a lot better. The Wild love its situation going back to Vegas tied at 2.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1

