Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

FHN Today: The Florida Panthers Are in a Series Now

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers
inesman Devin Berg separates Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Florida’s Brad Marchand during the second period in Game 2 Thursday night in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

FORT LAUDERDALE — The old adage is that a playoff series doesn’t truly begin until the home team loses a game. The Florida Panthers are in a series now.

Of course, the Panthers took home ice advantage away from the Lightning by not only winning Game 1, but Game 2 as well.

The Panthers are in good shape going into tonight’s Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the series.

Only the Lightning stuck their foot in the door with Saturday’s win and have wedged their way in.

The Panthers are going to try and jam that door closed a little more tonight.

“You learn so much more after you lose a game,” Paul Maurice said. “That’s the key piece in giving yourself a chance to winning a series.”

Said Carter Verhaeghe: “Some games, you feel like you’re the best in the world; in others games, the worst in the world. The key is finding a balance, having an even keel. We’re an experienced group, have been here a few times.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1

Floridahockeynow

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards, @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky:

@GeorgeRichards

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x