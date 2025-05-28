Florida Panthers Injury Updates Before Game 5 at Hurricanes

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had very good injury news before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Raleigh.

Maurice said he expects Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, and AJ Greer to all return to the lineup against the Hurricanes.

Reinhart has been out since leaving Game 2 in the first period after getting hit by Carolina center Sebastian Aho.

Florida’s leading scorer during the regular season missed Games 3 and 4.

“They are all different kind of leaders,’’ Maurice said. “Sam, in the preparation and the mental part of the game, there is an intensity that he brings to our room, the bench, and in the game that he plays.’’

Mikkola and Greer left Game 3 with unspecified injuries and did not play in Florida’s 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Greer was shaken up after delivering a hit on Carolina captain Jordan Staal; Mikkola went hard into the boards and appeared to hurt his shoulder.

The trio all skated on Tuesday before the team flew to Raleigh, and were all on the ice for morning skate.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES