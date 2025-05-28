Connect with us

Florida Panthers Injury Updates Before Game 5 at Hurricanes

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, pictured here against the Ducks in 2024, is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing Game 4 with an injury. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had very good injury news before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Raleigh.

Maurice said he expects Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, and AJ Greer to all return to the lineup against the Hurricanes.

Reinhart has been out since leaving Game 2 in the first period after getting hit by Carolina center Sebastian Aho.

Florida’s leading scorer during the regular season missed Games 3 and 4.

“They are all different kind of leaders,’’ Maurice said. “Sam, in the preparation and the mental part of the game, there is an intensity that he brings to our room, the bench, and in the game that he plays.’’

Mikkola and Greer left Game 3 with unspecified injuries and did not play in Florida’s 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Greer was shaken up after delivering a hit on Carolina captain Jordan Staal; Mikkola went hard into the boards and appeared to hurt his shoulder.

The trio all skated on Tuesday before the team flew to Raleigh, and were all on the ice for morning skate.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1
  • When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. 
  • Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Carolina 3, Florida 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday @Florida; Game 7*:Sunday @Carolina
  • Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
  • How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

5 Comments
Zeke1961

Great news, and answered prayer from many. Let’s dominate!!!

ConkmanFL

I’m happy they are all back, but, I would also be ok with any of them sitting out if they risk making anything worse

Florida Johnny

You saw how we looked without them. How long do you suggest they sit? Risk making “what” anything worse? It’s hockey, conference finals, they don’t think like you do.

Florida Johnny

God is a Panthers fan?

Kevin Hawkey

This is the best news!!!!! So happy Reinhart isn’t hurt worse. That hit and bend in his knee looked bad. What a testimony for how well they condition and train. The training staff deserves all the credit for what they do to keep us healthy and on the ice. So happy to have our boys back. Now bring the heat and bring a South Florida Hurricane to Carolina and put them away!!!!

