Florida Panthers Insider Podcast: NHL is Back, Winter Classic On Tap

The NHL is back from the holiday break and another edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Insider Podcast has dropped just in time for the Winter Classic in Miami.

The Panthers are rolling right now, getting a pair of comeback wins against the Carolina Hurricanes going into the break with eight wins in 10 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky tied Terry Sawchuk for eighth all-time in NHL wins.

Yes, the Panthers look like the Panthers once again.

On the latest Florida Panthers Insider Podcast, we talk about the team’s hot streak, and also talk about the Winter Classic hype including the TNT series ‘Road to the Winter Classic.’

Don’t miss our holiday ‘Naughty and Nice’ list — and we have a Christmas giveaway!

You can find the FHN Florida Panthers Insider Podcast on all podcast platforms — or just watch the video below on the FHN YouTube Channel.

It’s fun for all ages!

George doesn’t even curse…

Naughty?

No, he was nice.

ON DECK: GAME No. 37