Huby 4 Hart: Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau makes case for NHL MVP

SUNRISE — Andrew Brunette has not been shy about talking about his players when it comes to individual NHL awards and he has especially been banging the Jonathan Huberdeau drum for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the league MVP, pretty hard.

On Tuesday night, after Huberdeau extended his scoring streak to 12 games with his sixth game-winning goal of what is a career season, Brunette said “it’s probably a shame he hasn’t been talked about enough for the Hart Trophy.’’

That simply is not correct.

Plenty of folks around the NHL have talked about Huberdeau being a legitimate MVP contender this season.

Most of those conversations revolve around how Huberdeau will not win the Hart, sure, but they’re still talking about him.

As well they should.

Jonathan Huberdeau is a candidate to be the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.

But will he win?

Can he win?

Should he win?

