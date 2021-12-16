GameDay 29: Lines, betting odds for Kings at Panthers

SUNRISE — It is going to be interesting to see what kind of lineup the Florida Panthers come up with heading into their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings at FLA Live Arena.

Still smarting from a 8-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, the Panthers lost four more players to Covid-19 protocols.

More are probably coming.

On Thursday morning, the Panthers had 13 skaters — including Mason Marchment who is still on IR and will be for a bit — at the team practice.

The missing included Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Gus Forsling.

Andrew Brunette said those three were “unable to skate.”

The Panthers did make a couple recalls from the AHL Charlotte Checkers on Thursday afternoon.

Florida has brought up two defensemen (Matt Kiersted, Chase Priskie) and two forwards (Cole Schwindt and Grigori Denisenko).

Schwindt would be making his NHL debut if the game is played as scheduled.

“For those kids coming up, this is a great opportunity to play in the NHL,” Brunette said.

“We are going to need them and we are going to rely on them. They are probably going to play a little more than they’re used to because we’re going to need bodies here. If I’m one of those guys, I’m excited because I’m going to get an opportunity. They worked so hard there to get this chance.”

This game, obviously, could still could be postponed although with the additions, it appears to be on.

In a related roster move, goalie Spencer Knight was sent to Charlotte and did not participate in the morning skate.

Brunette would not go into detail on any roster moves which have been made — or were going to be made.

The Kings come into the game following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. Los Angeles had won its previous two games before heading to Tampa.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

LOS ANGELES KINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 13 Sam Reinhart // 10 Anthony Duclair

20 Aleksi Heponiemi // 15 Anton Lundell // 74 Owen Tippett

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton // 70 Patric Hornqvist

14 Grigori Denisenko // 79 Cole Schwindt // XXXXX

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 4 Olli Juolevi

32 Lucas Carlsson // 22 Chase Priskie

8 Matt Kiersted // XXXXX

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

35 Jonas Johansson

Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Sasha Barkov (IR), Mason Marchment (IR), Maxim Mamin

Missing from morning skate: Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano, Gus Forsling

Official Covid Protocol: Ryan Lomberg, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour

PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS LINEUP

9 Adrian Kempe // 11 Anze Kopitar // 23 Dustin Brown

19 Alex Iafallo // 24 Phillip Danault // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

34 Arthur Kaliyev // 89 Rasmus Kupari // 22 Andreas Athanasiou

48 Brendan Lemieux // 12 Trevor Moore // 38 Carl Grunderstrom

33 Tobias Bjornfot // 8 Drew Doughty

86 Christian Wolanin // 3 Matt Roy

6 Olli Maatta // 50 Sean Durzi

32 Jonathan Quick

40 Cal Petersen