Florida Panthers Lose at Home, But Things are Good for the Champs

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has been pushing his team to its limit, knowing better than anyone that they have not been at full strength the past couple of games.

When two of your best players — heck, two of the best in the entire league — like Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk are out of your lineup, others have to step up and lead the way.

Thursday night, the Panthers ended up losing to the visiting Vancouver Cancucks 3-2 in overtime.

Maurice liked a lot of what he saw.

As he should have.

At the end of the day, the Panthers — in case you forgot, they are the reigning Stanley Cup champions — have gone 2-1-1 without two of their best players.

That’s not to mention four of their six games this young season have come on the road.

“I don’t think they had a lot in the tank tonight,’’ Maurice said.

The Panthers are not treading water insomuch that they are just taking each game as it comes.

Vancouver never trailed against the Panthers on Thursday as it won for the first time after going 0-1-2 in its first three.

Good for the Canucks.

And, it was not bad for the Panthers.

Show Off to Your Friends and Family

Become a Florida Panthers Insider!

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today

Coach Rick Tocchet was thrilled his team finally broke through in overtime on J.T. Miller’s howitzer from the right circle after losing their first two tries in extra innings.

For the Panthers?

Hey, they are doing just fine.

“I have so much trust and so much belief,’’ said Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 29 saves. “We’re building chemistry. We have a great locker room, great guys, and great personalities; I love to be a part of it. Once again, it’s early in the season and we build.”

Maurice is seeing players such as Anton Lundell fill the vacuum left by Florida’s stars and grow from the experience.

Lundell has been tasked with not only playing more minutes, but getting top-line responsibilities.

The 23-year-old has four goals in the past three games — including the game-tying goal late in the second on Thursday — as Florida is surviving shorthanded.

“I thought we fought pretty good,” Lundell said. “It was not easy. The start was not as good as we wanted, but we got better later in the game. It was tight. It’s always fun to score. I’m trying to do my best. I know we have some guys away, so I am just trying to step up and be a leader.”

On Thursday, the Panthers trailed by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 before tying it both times.

Florida lost Jonah Gadjovich to what is being called an upper-body injury three shifts in after coming home following a four-game road trip.

Coaches usually point to the first home game following a long roadie as one of concern.

Thursday was one of those nights for the Panthers and Canucks with neither team clicking at full capacity.

“It felt like both teams had a hard time finishing on their best chances,’’ Maurice said. “Both teams played hard, blocked shots, we’re trying to battle. It wasn’t a smooth game for either team. It was a bit of a grinder.”

The Panthers will take today off, resting up after a rough start to their season.

Florida opened at home last Tuesday against the Bruins and almost immediately went on the road for a four-game set which started in Ottawa.

The trip ended on an emotional night in Columbus, and reconvened at home against a winless Vancouver team much better than its record.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in Sunrise on Saturday after a rough loss to the Lightning so it is not like this thing is getting any easier.

But the Panthers feel good about themselves.

They have played one stinker in Buffalo thus far with their new players blending in just right.

Are they perfect?

Nope.

Are they doing OK?

Yup.

“There are going to be some nights that don’t look smooth,” Maurice said. “So, you’re going to drive your team real hard, get these guys to work real hard. But I’m not going to be real hard on them when I know the tank is half full — as long as they empty it. There’s not complaint. That’s what you saw tonight.’’

ON DECK: GAME NO. 7